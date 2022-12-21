WHITE BEAR LAKE — A crimson cluster of Santa Clauses will again congregate for an evening of Christmas cheer for community seniors Thursday, Dec. 22, at the White Bear Country Inn.
The annual Dinner with Santa is back this year for its 20th iteration at the White Bear Lake hotel, with the evening’s activities set to begin at about 5 p.m.
In addition to dinner and the chance to hang out with more than 30 volunteer Claus clones, the senior attendees will enjoy live music, entertainment from Children’s Performing Arts and appearances from the Saint Paul Winter Carnival royal family.
The word that White Bear Country Inn owner Bill Foussard used to describe the Santa-filled spectacle was “magical.”
“It's just community. It’s everyone working together, partnering together, to just celebrate our seniors: singing a song, just listening, maybe getting them up to dance. Who knows?” Foussard said.
The dinner event is a collaborative effort between the hotel and community organizations and business sponsors.
“There are just a lot of different people who help us make this thing,” Foussard said.
This is the first year since 2019 the full event has been able to happen since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. During the COVID-19 years, event volunteers visited senior living homes in the area and gave candy to residents there.
Some of the Santas at this year’s dinner bash are new to the event, while some are returning as St. Nick.
“Santas come in all shapes, sizes and personalities,” Foussard said.
The goal for each edition of Dinner with Santa is to make the seniors feel special, have fun and leave the event with joy in their hearts.
