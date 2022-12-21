WHITE BEAR LAKE — A crimson cluster of Santa Clauses will again congregate for an evening of Christmas cheer for community seniors Thursday, Dec. 22, at the White Bear Country Inn.

The annual Dinner with Santa is back this year for its 20th iteration at the White Bear Lake hotel, with the evening’s activities set to begin at about 5 p.m.

