WHITE BEAR LAKE — A crowded Commercial Bay is forcing the lake's lawmakers to take a hard look at slip numbers, especially since learning two marinas want to expand their operations.
The White Bear Lake Conservation District discussed the requests by marina owners on Jan. 21, the deadline for 2020 applications.
Docks of White Bear Lake owner Brian McGoldrick applied for a permit asking for 250 slips this year, including 10 tie-overs or transient slips. Last year, the marina was permitted for 260 slips.
The district's lake utilization committee studies permit applications and makes recommendations to the board prior to each monthly meeting. Committee Chairman Mark Ganz said they were reminded by member Mike Parenteau of a decision made 20 years ago to put a moratorium on growth in the bay. Aquatics expert Steve McComas was part of an environmental study in 1999 that showed negative impacts to the bay as a result of boat congestion. According to Parenteau, the board agreed to extend the moratorium in 2006, although he couldn't find the meeting minutes and believes they were inadvertently thrown away.
Slip numbers didn't change much in the bay until the expansion of Docks of White Bear, Parenteau said.
"The marina had 186 slips, crept up to 200 and now is requesting 260. Our obligation is for the betterment of the lake," the White Bear Lake representative told the board. "Commercial Bay is extremely congested. The proposed configuration is very tight. The area will be muddier than ever in very stagnant water. Environmentally, it is not in our best interests and, as good stewards, we have to be aware of the impact."
Ganz said the utilization committee agrees. "Growth has been allowed," he said, "but now it should be pared back."
Parenteau recommended approval of 225 slips with 10 transient spots for patrons of Admiral D's. The board approved the motion. Signs must also be posted for the 10 tie-ups to say, "No overnight parking."
Counsel Alan Kantrud reminded the board the applicant can appeal the decision.
Last year, McGoldrick was allowed 250 slips after he went to the Department of Natural Resources, which shares jurisdiction with the district, to revise his permit.
"That was unbeknownst to us," Ganz said. "We were caught by surprise, but we decided to allow it and see how it worked. Apparently, that was too crowded."
Ganz noted the VFW and Docks of White Bear Lake are the only marinas in compliance with city ordinance for number of boats per foot of frontage. "The city of White Bear Lake must write themselves a variance every year because they can't meet the ordinance," he said.
Topography, water level and vegetation should also be taken into consideration, Ganz added. "Docks of White Bear may have 700 feet of shoreline, but if half is cattails; it's not really viable. We took that into consideration."
The board also agreed to disallow a "stub dock" that appeared to be in Tally's authorized dock usage area at the end of Whitaker Street.
2020 slip prices were not listed online but have been around $2,500 in the past for bay marinas. The municipal marina in front of Boatworks Commons has 160 slips with annual rental fees posted as $2,295 online.
Next up for board purview was Tally's Dockside, which Ganz described as "a bit of a mess."
Their application is for 65 boats but the marina's DNR permit allows 42. "We can't extend that," Ganz said, "so the committee approved 42, which is what the DNR allows."
During his report to the board, attorney Kantrud pointed out that Tally's owners have applied to the DNR for expansion of their water use permit. "The process is not done. We knew this was coming back in November and asked the DNR to extend its comment time, since we did not meet in December. They are waiting for our comments." Kantrud said the board's position goes back to what was already approved. "There is no justification to go beyond that. The bay is crowded and busy."
Other marinas in the bay, Lake Avenue Properties in front of Acqua, the VFW, and the municipal marina had no changes from last year and were approved.
In other business Jan. 21, the board:
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance change regarding buoys.
District code will be amended to read that no swimming floats, buoys or markers shall be located in the lake outside the authorized dock use area without a license from the board. That includes ski jumps, slalom courses, diving towers or other structures. Language also states that no dock, buoy, mooring or other structure shall be located in the way of navigable waters or other dock or come within 10 feet of a structure. Ordinance 12 would be repealed. No one spoke during a public hearing.
• Heard nominations for 2020 officers. Current Chair Bryan DeSmet accepted nomination to serve another year, as did Vice Chair Mark Ganz and Treasurer Diane Longville. It was noted that nominations are not closed and can be made offline to Administrator Kim Johnson. Voting will take place in February.
• Heard a brief report from lake quality committee chair Mike Parenteau. The lake officially froze Dec. 2.
• Heard from Ganz that former Dellwood board member George St. Germain is resigning from the lake utilization committee. "He will be missed," Ganz said.
