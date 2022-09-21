Concert last event for city’s ‘original sports bar’

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Patrons of the Village Sports Bar have a chance to say goodbye to the establishment at an outdoor concert from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
General Manager Becky Knuth was granted a special event permit by City Council last week for the bar’s last hurrah. White Bear’s “original sports bar,” as described on its website, closes permanently Sept. 30 to make way for a 244-unit apartment complex on the corner of County Road E and Hoffman Road.
Classic rock band Arch Allies headlines at the concert with special guest Magic Carpet. Tickets are $15 and available at https://archallies.square.site.
Down the road at 2670 County Road E East, Knuth, Cathy Montpetit (who owned the sports bar) and William Pearson have purchased the former JJ’s Bierstube and renamed it the Little Village. Council granted a liquor license for the establishment at the same council meeting. The three purchased the restaurant from James W. Yanz.
Merrick Inc. will conduct charitable gambling at Little Village, effective Oct. 1.
Also noteworthy from the Sept. 13 meeting:
• Now that The Village Sports Bar is closing, the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association will conduct charitable gambling at Bear Town Bar and Grill, effective Oct. 3.
In July, council authorized a request to add the Manitou Grill & Event Center as a third location, but the association asked to revise its plan. The hockey organization also holds charitable gambling at Doc’s Landing and White Bear Bar. Merrick is using Manitou Grill as a second gambling site. Organizations are allowed three gambling sites within city limits.
• Accepted a donation from the White Bear Lake Rotary Club.
The $500 donation will be used for prairie restoration at Rotary Nature Preserve. A three-phase project is planned to remove invasive species and restore habitats along the paved trail. Phase one is a 3,380-square-foot prairie restoration on the north end of the trail that will cost $2,000. A mix of native prairie plants will support pollinators and other wildlife.
The city also received a cost-share grant from the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization totaling $750 for the first phase; the city is contributing $750.
• Accepted and implemented an employee classification and compensation plan prepared by McGrath Human Resources Group. The city’s current plan was implemented in 1988, and while the city has remained in compliance with the Pay Equity Act, much has changed over the last 30-plus years. The new study was authorized in October 2021 to keep the city competitive in the labor market and confirm that positions are classified appropriately.
The new plan contains 16 steps per grade with each step increasing salary by 2% for permanent, full-time, nonunion employees, retroactive to Sept 1. Council will also consider annual cost of living adjustments during the budgeting process. On Jan. 1, 2023, that adjustment will be 3%.
The executive report from the study is available on the city’s website.
• Approved Big Wood Brewery special event for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The third annual Oktimber Fest celebration will use a city parking lot next to the brewery for the festivities, noon to midnight both days. Amplified music will end at 10 p.m.
