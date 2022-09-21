Concert last event for city’s ‘original sports bar’

Patrons of Village Inn Sports Bar say goodbye with one last hurrah Saturday, Sept. 24.

 Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Patrons of the Village Sports Bar have a chance to say goodbye to the establishment at an outdoor concert from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. 

General Manager Becky Knuth was granted a special event permit by City Council last week for the bar’s last hurrah. White Bear’s “original sports bar,” as described on its website, closes permanently Sept. 30 to make way for a 244-unit apartment complex on the corner of County Road E and Hoffman Road. 

