Community service part of club’s mission

Last week, White Bear Lake’s Women of Today marked 15 years as a chapter. Their celebratory event at Rudy’s Rooftop coincided with Minnesota Women of Today Week.
The chapter meets the second Thursday of the month at the Senior Center in Normandy Park to focus on three areas: service, personal growth and fellowship. They work with Cerenity Care Center calling Bingo and members make activity bags for residents. They sponsor a hole for the Bear’ly Open golf event and partnered with the VFW at Build a Burger every month (pre-pandemic). Fundraising proceeds go to the food shelf and Feed My Starving Children. The busy group also raises funds and awareness for Minnesota Milk Bank and Sweet Dreams for Kids and currently works with Crescent Cover, the first children’s residential respite and hospice home in the Midwest.
Shellie Matthes, vice president of marketing at the state level and a White Bear resident, provided a quick background of the organization, which originally started in 1950 as the Mrs. Jaycees. Their mission was the same as now, community service, with Minnesota boasting the largest membership in the country. In 1985, the name changed to Minnesota Women of Today. Why the name changed is another interesting part of its history.
The U.S. Jaycees said there had to be a Jaycee chapter in a community in order to have a women’s chapter. The affiliation issue went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled July 3, 1984, that women must be allowed membership privileges in the Jaycees. In April 1985, the U.S. Jaycee Women Executive Council drafted a resolution to dissolve the U.S. Jaycee Women. It passed at the national convention that year. Some of the members attending then reorganized as Women of Today.
With about 860 members, the Minnesota chapter is growing again after a lull, according to President Anna Nichols, New Hope Chapter, who attended last week’s White Bear celebration.
Mayor Jo Emerson is a member. She’s been active in the group for 12 years.
Not everyone made it to Rudy’s last week. Chapter members not present for the photo include Colleen Callander, president, Sheila Thorud, Barb Mitchell, Barb Swalinkavich, Julie Risovi, Tammy Bakeberg, Donna Mader, Nitalie Vitale, Laurie Greeninger and Sarah Wesman.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.