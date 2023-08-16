Community service officer receives award for years of dedicated service

Longtime White Bear Lake Police Department volunteer and employee Jim Kvitrud calls his fellow officers his brother and sisters.
White Bear Lake Police Chief Julie Swanson said Kvitrud served the city for 18 years as a volunteer reserve officer and 14 years as a community service officer. He recently retired from the police department and received a dedication of service award from the city.
“Jim began his career with the department as a volunteer police reserve officer while he was still working full time at 3M,” Swanson said. “When he became a reserve officer, he often said he was looking for meaningful ways to give back to his community. I think he quickly found that it became a second family for him once he started that endeavor.”
Kvitrud became a familiar face in his uniform as he worked many high school football games, Manitou Days parades, Fourth of July events and Marketfest.
“While working these events and helping the officers on patrol, Jim was often training in new reserves or community service officers to teach them the ropes,” Swanson said. volunteered over 3,811 hours during that time. When Jim retired from 3M an opportunity presented itself in May 2009 for him to take on a bigger role with the police department and he was offered a part time position as a community service officer.”
Swanson said during his time at the police department Kvitrud maintained the police squad fleet, documented the many training hours for the police staff, the miles driven on squad cars, the number of gallons of gas and how much it was costing the city.
“His record keeping and attention to detail quickly became an asset to the police department and the city particularly when it came to adapting budgets,” Swanson said. “We are excited for him as he embarks on his next chapter after serving the city of White Bear Lake.”
“When I worked here I felt more rewarded here many days and nights than I did in my paid job at 3M,” Kvitrud said. “I had an excellent time there. I miss my friends, coworkers and I trust every one of them with my life.”
