Community service officer receives award for years of dedicated service

Jim holds his Years of Dedicated Service award.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Longtime White Bear Lake Police Department volunteer and employee Jim Kvitrud calls his fellow officers his brother and sisters. 

White Bear Lake Police Chief Julie Swanson said Kvitrud served the city for 18 years as a volunteer reserve officer and 14 years as a community service officer. He recently retired from the police department and received a dedication of service  award from the city.

