Community newspaper readers also voters, survey says

Community newspapers are the most trusted source of information about candidates running for public office, and community newspaper readers are more likely to be voters, according to a survey from the National Newspaper Association (NNA).
The survey polled more than 1,000 people from urban and rural communities across the country and found that 85% of community newspaper readers said they are “very likely” to vote in upcoming elections, compared to 73% of nonreaders. Likewise, 84% of community newspaper readers said that they voted in the last federal, state or local election.
Respondents also rated community newspapers as the most trusted source of information about candidates running for public office.
On a scale of 1-10 (with “1” meaning completely untrustworthy and “10” being completely trustworthy), community newspapers received an average of 5.77 overall and an average of 6.23 among readers, the highest of all other information mediums.
Ratings for other sources are as follows:
• National network TV news – 5.13
• Cable TV news shows – 4.60
• Talk or satellite radio programs – 4.31
• Metropolitan newspapers that cover major cities and suburbs – 4.29
• Direct mailings from candidates and/or political parties – 3.73
• Facebook and/or Twitter – 2.92
“Overall, great news for local community newspapers,” said NNA Vice President Matt Adelman. “(The results) show Facebook and even direct mail have far less impact and readership than the political consultants insist, especially on the trustworthy scale where our newspapers rank about even with national news programs, but far ahead of the rest of the pack.”
The survey also found that 92% of community newspaper readers say that their local paper informs them and 64% said they share their paper with up to five other people. Of all survey respondents, 61% said that they turn to their local community newspaper for information about candidates running for public office.
— Elizabeth Callen
