Steve Wolgamot, co-founder of the Lake Links Association, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, after a heroic battle with brain cancer.

From serving on the Mahtomedi School Board and the City of Mahtomedi’s Planning Commission and City Council, to founding the Mahtomedi Basketball Association and co-founding the Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation, to serving on St. Andrew’s church council and the White Bear Center for the Arts board, and more, Steve touched countless lives in one way or another. But one of his most treasured initiatives, and one to which he dedicated much of his energy in recent years, was advancing safe, nonmotorized travel in and around the communities surrounding White Bear Lake. 

