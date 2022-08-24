Steve Wolgamot, co-founder of the Lake Links Association, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, after a heroic battle with brain cancer.
From serving on the Mahtomedi School Board and the City of Mahtomedi’s Planning Commission and City Council, to founding the Mahtomedi Basketball Association and co-founding the Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation, to serving on St. Andrew’s church council and the White Bear Center for the Arts board, and more, Steve touched countless lives in one way or another. But one of his most treasured initiatives, and one to which he dedicated much of his energy in recent years, was advancing safe, nonmotorized travel in and around the communities surrounding White Bear Lake.
In 2017, he and regional bicycle advocate Mike Brooks co-founded the Lake Links Association with the goal of completing a safe route for pedestrian and bicycle travel around the lake. The 10-mile trail had been a community vision for nearly two decades.
With the proposed route passing through two counties and five local jurisdictions, the task seemed impossible. But thanks in large part to Steve’s unique combination of legal, technical, and political acumen; gentle but persistent personality; and unique ability to share his vision, the effort garnered the support of all five communities, as well as $7.87 million in funding from the Minnesota Legislature.
Today, with the key South Shore segment of the trail under construction and final segments elsewhere getting closer to falling into place, it is rapidly moving toward reality. Through ups and downs, hills and valleys, periods of promise and periods of discouragement, it was impossible to give up on the dream with Steve’s words echoing: “We will get this done!”
