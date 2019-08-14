The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation announces its 2019 round of grantmaking. Through Sept. 30, the Foundation will accept online applications from the community for programs and projects that respond to community needs and align with the foundation’s mission to inspire philanthropy and to enrich the lives of people in the communities that share the shores of White Bear Lake (Birchwood Village, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake, White Bear Township and Willernie). Funding decisions will be made by Oct. 31.
The foundation wants to hear from community groups what they see as needs or opportunities and how they propose addressing them. At least $35,000 will be available from the Community Partners Fund. In general, grant awards will range from $1,000 to $5,000. New this year are opportunities for grants from several fields of interest: “Conserving our Natural Environment” and “Strengthening Families.”
Informational meetings for those interested in learning more about the grants program will be held at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Mahtomedi District Education Center, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at White Bear Country Inn and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at Mahtomedi District Education Center. Information is also available on the foundation’s website: https://greaterwblfoundation.org/ourgrants-2/.
Thanks to the generosity of individuals in the greater White Bear Lake area who have contributed to the Community Partners Fund, over the past two years the foundation has awarded $73,350 in grants to local organizations. Projects funded represent a wide variety of fields of interest, supporting programs for children and youth, serving the senior population, preserving the environment, carrying out cultural and historical activities, caring for those in need and providing educational opportunities.
“The Community Partners Fund is a vital way we learn about worthy programs and urgent needs in our community,” said Carol McFarlane, a foundation board member and chair of the Community Partners Fund. “By contributing to the fund, everyone can join with their neighbors to provide financial support to projects that directly and collectively benefit people and organizations closest to home. We encourage community residents to join the foundation in this effort to support our local groups by donating to the fund. No contribution is too small.”
To donate or for more information about the Community Partners Fund, visit the foundation’s website: greaterwblfoundation.org or call 651-408-5412.
Press release
