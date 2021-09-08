The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation (GWBLCF) is announcing its 5th year of Community Partner’s Grants. This year GWBLCF’s goal is to raise $75,000 to support nonprofit organizations and projects that directly serve our communities. In the last four years through the Community Partners grant, GWBLCF has awarded $174,000 to more than 60 local organizations. Local organizations apply for a Community Partners Fund grant up to $5,000. These grants in turn help nonprofits remain viable and support their goals of making a positive impact in the greater White Bear Lake area.
Because of you, our communities thrive. Every dollar contributed to the Community Partners Grants Fund goes directly to organizations that serve our community. In 2020, in addition to $50,000 awarded from the Community Partners Grants, the newly established Community Recovery Fund distributed $41,500 to address the needs our local nonprofit organizations were experiencing as a direct result of the pandemic.
You can help the GWBLCF make our community of seven municipalities, two counties and multiple schools a better place to live and grow. Visit GWBLCF.org and click the Donate button or call us at 651-408-5412 to contribute to the Community Partners Fund.
The Community Partner’s Grant application window is September 8-October 8, 2021. Applications are on our website. Grants will be awarded on December 2nd at our annual gathering. All are welcome to join us for that celebration.
The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire philanthropy and to enrich the lives of the people who live in the communities that share the shores of White Bear Lake - Birchwood Village, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake, White Bear Township and Willernie - now and in the future.
Submitted by Carol McFarlane, board chair, GWBLCF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.