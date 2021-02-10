WHITE BEAR LAKE — Are you interested in having input in determining the future of East Goose Lake? Past sewage discharge and continuing stormwater runoff have degraded the lake’s water quality to the point where the city and partners are required to take steps to clean up the lake.
The Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO), the city of White Bear Lake and the White Bear Lake Environmental Advisory Commission (EAC) are working to identify and prioritize a sequence of management actions that would improve the health of East Goose Lake.
“Those living or working in the greater White Bear Lake area are critical to the input process,” noted Connie Taillon, the city’s environmental specialist. “With your input, we will be able to better develop a sensible long-term plan that reflects the needs and concerns of the community and the many ways we use and enjoy the lake. Your input matters.”
The EAC invites interested parties to complete an online survey at vlawmo.org/news or request a mail-in survey form at 651-204-6070. Taillon asks that the online survey or a mail-in survey be completed by March 31, 2021.
— Press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.