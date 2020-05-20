Commemorating 2020 Memorial Day in different way

The annual Memorial Day parade has been canceled. A program at Union Cemetery with the American Legion is also canceled, as is the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Sailor at Sea program at Veterans Park.
“We’re obviously disappointed, but we can’t meet the (COVID-19) guidelines to hold a gathering,” said VFW spokesman and former Post Commander Barry Henricksen. Nor can people return to the VFW or the American Legion for refreshments and fellowship after the morning program. Both establishments remain closed.
Regardless of the cancellations, Henricksen asks that people remember the true meaning of Memorial Day, which commemorates those service members who paid the ultimate price.
“If we’re not allowed to gather, please remember those no longer with us who were killed defending our country,” Henricksen said.
Mike Martens, American Legion adjutant, said Post 168 is following the VFW’s lead. The two posts always coordinate the annual celebration that includes a parade and program at the cemetery, and this year is no different.
Hugo American Legion Post 620 has honored the fallen at area cemeteries on Memorial Day for 72 years. This year, Commander Greg Burmeister issued the following statement:
“It is my sad duty as Commander of Legion Post 620 to inform our veterans and citizens in the surrounding communities that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions applied by the governor, and to protect our members, the 2020 Memorial Day ceremonies are canceled.”
Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
In May 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Union veterans’ group known as the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the Civil War, which had recently ended.
Today, Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday of May; this year on the 25th. The American flag should be hung at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, then raised to the top of the staff. And since 2000, when the U.S. Congress passed legislation, all Americans are encouraged to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.