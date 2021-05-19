ST. PAUL — The 45-day public comment period is now open for the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) environmental assessment. Calling the report a "major milestone," Ramsey County personnel said the assessment documents the project's potential transportation, social and environmental benefits and impacts; identifies mitigation strategies for anticipated impacts; and satisfies requirements of both the National and Minnesota Environmental Policy Acts.
Released last week, the document is available online at rushline.org and in public libraries, including the White Bear Lake branch, as well as at Vadnais Heights City Hall. Comments can be emailed at info@rushline.org or online at rushline.org.
Ramsey County will also host three online open houses to share information about the environmental assessment and collect public comments from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, and 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Register at rushline.org. An in-person open house is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Union Depot in St. Paul. This event will follow Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines.
The assessment, it was noted, is the culmination of three years of planning, design, environmental review and community engagement led by Ramsey County in collaboration with local and federal partners.
“This project is a vital link for residents and workers in downtown Saint Paul, Saint Paul’s East Side, Maplewood, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Lake,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt. "Rush Line will provide a safe, clean and quiet all-day transportation connection to jobs,
businesses and shopping, as well as dozens of medical facilities, cultural and recreational resources and more. We encourage all residents and stakeholders to review the environmental assessment and provide feedback on this key project document.”
The Federal Transit Administration and Ramsey County will review all comments. Substantive comments will be responded to in the environmental decision document issued after the public comment period ends June 25. The project transitions to the Metropolitan Council in late 2021 for final design, construction and operation. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
— From press release
