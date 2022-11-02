Clinton Smith is a member of North Star Scrollers Club and recipient of its Swede Bengtson Memorial Intarsia blue ribbon the last two years at the State Fair. The ribbons are among many the intarsia artist has won for his creations. The Press caught up with the gifted woodworker for a Q&A about his life and artwork.
Q: Where are you from, how old are you and where do you live now?
A: I am 85 years old and have lived in White Bear Lake for the past 30 years.
Q: How and when did you get started as an artist?
A: I did my own house additions/remodeling, then started doing some scrolling while I was still working, then when I retired (21 years ago) I tried intarsia and really liked that, so now I do both. Intarsia is a mosaic of woods cut and pieced together like a jigsaw puzzle. The art form was popular in 15th century Italy for decoration.
Q: Are you self-taught, or do you have formal training in art? If so, when and where?
A: I am a graduate of the school of do-overs, no formal training.
Q: In what media do you work?
A: Many species and colors of wood.
Q: What are the most unusual materials or tools you use in your art, if any?
A: I source some of my wood locally, such as buckthorn, apple, smoke tree, cherry plum, locust, sumac and box elder. Other varieties are purchased at Rockler Woodworking and online.
Q: What usually inspires you in your art? Does your art tend to have commonalities of theme, color, texture or design?
A: I look for patterns that appeal to me. I often do wildlife and religious themes but I’m not limited to those.
Q: How do you market your art?
A: I don’t market anything. It hangs in my house. I also make pieces for family members.
Q: What is it about your art to which people seem to respond?
A: They especially like the different woods, the colors and the depth. They also like that all of the colors are natural wood. I very rarely use any stain or paint.
Q: What is the most rewarding part about creating your art?
A: I don't create anything that I don't find personally appealing. I enjoy looking at them after the pieces are completed, as well as watching them develop as I am working on them. It gives me a lot of satisfaction.
Q: What is the most challenging part?
A: Finding interesting patterns and finding the right woods.
Q: Do you have a "claim to fame" as an artist?
A: I started entering my scrolling and intarsia pieces in the creative arts competition at the Minnesota State Fair in 2012 and have won 11 blue ribbons and two second-place ribbons, including two blue ribbons from the North Star Scrollers Association.
Q: Are you a full-time artist, or do you have a day job? If so, what do you do, and where?
A: I usually work in the shop about 5 or 6 hours a day 5 days a week.
Q: What else do you do in your spare time? Do you have a family, and what are their names and ages?
A: I volunteer at Bridging one day a week in the woodshop making and repairing furniture and household items that go to people referred by social service agencies setting up a place to live. My wife Cynthia died in 2020 after 60 years of marriage. We have one son Greg (Becky), two daughters, Julina (Tim) and Holly, seven grandchildren, Josiah, Liliana (Noah), Jubal, Rosalee, Kayla (Nick), Anna (Justin) and Alex (Sarah) and four great-grandchildren, Alyce, Esme, Leo and Ayda.
Q: What is your five-year
A: It would be wonderful if I am able to be doing the same thing five years from now. God blessed me with good eyes and steady hands. You can’t do this work if you’re shaky.
