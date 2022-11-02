Clinton Smith is a member of North Star Scrollers Club and recipient of its Swede Bengtson Memorial Intarsia blue ribbon the last two years at the State Fair. The ribbons are among many the intarsia artist has won for his creations. The Press caught up with the gifted woodworker for a Q&A about his life and artwork. 

 

