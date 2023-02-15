WHITE BEAR LAKE — A group of area climate activists is breaking free from its virtual confines later this month to hold its first in-person event in three years.

Northeast Metro Climate Action is co-hosting a free public discussion featuring Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the White Bear Lake Library. Resilient Roseville and the League of Women Voters White Bear Lake Area are other co-hosts.

