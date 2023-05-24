Two brass bugles painstakingly handcrafted with machinist precision will sound Taps at the culmination of this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at Union Cemetery.
What makes the event special is not just the one-of-a-kind instruments’ debut, but the fact the bugles will be part of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.
Their maker, Bill Milashius, has enlisted two former Army musicians to play what’s referred to as “echo Taps” for the commemoration, meaning one bugle will answer the other.
Taps is a 24-note bugle call sounded to signal “lights out” at the end of a military day, honor the fallen at funerals and close patriotic memorial ceremonies.
Milashius, a machinist by trade with a passion for crafting entire brass instruments, as well as components, is current commander of the White Bear Lake American Legion Post 168. A veteran of the Army National Guard, he got the idea to build the bugles a few years back with the intention of donating one to the Legion and one to VFW Post 1782.
“I’m not someone who just decided to build some horns. I have a strong background in this,” said Milashius, who holds a music degree major and manufacturing minor from St. Cloud State. He also credits mentors who have helped him in his quest to create instruments suitable for the most discerning of professional musicians. He named the late Bob Tessier for one, and is quick to praise veteran craftsman Eric Peterson as an invaluable associate with the bugle project.
Bugles played an important role in the Civil War. The musical sound of fife, drum and bugle was not only necessary for the telling of time and duties in camp, but helped give instructions to troops to advance or retreat, among other actions. At the Battle of Gettysburg, for example, Gen. George Pickett and his men made their now infamous charge to the sounds of “Bonnie Blue Flag.”
Mention of Gettysburg brings up another historical piece to this year’s ceremony. Leading the charge to bring Civil War reenactors from the 1st Minnesota infantry to White Bear Lake May 29 is (Ret.) Army Reserve Colonel Gary Carlberg.
The Minnesota volunteers are famous for the sacrifices they made in the 1863 battle for the Pennsylvania borough. As a reenactor, Carlberg portrays the Union general who rallied the fresh troops at Gettysburg.
The commander, Major General Winfield Hancock, is said to have ridden up to the 1st Minnesota, the only organized Union troops at hand on July 2, pointed at the advancing Confederates and ordered them to “Take those colors!” In other words, capture their flag. Their courageous charge against overwhelming odds halted the enemies’ advance and bought desperately needed time for the center of the Union line to reform.
Accounts vary, but it’s thought the 262 1st Minnesota volunteers were outnumbered 3 or 4 to 1 as they fought at close range over 300 yards of open ground near Cemetery Ridge. They lost 215 men, or 82% of the regiment in one day in the bloody battle. Hancock would later say that “No soldiers on any field, in this or any other country, ever displayed grander heroism.”
The remainder of the regiment also helped repulse Pickett’s charge to take Cemetery Hill on July 3, which history says marked the end of the battle and was a turning point in the war.
Well versed on history of the war between north and south, Carlberg serves as commander of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War. “We do research to find all Union soldiers buried in each county of Minnesota, and try to identify who is the last one,” he explained. He is also vice commander of the White Bear Legion.
His interest in the Civil War was piqued as a youngster when an uncle showed him a button from his great-grandfather’s uniform. Another role Carlberg plays as a reenactor is Gen. George Meade, commander of the Army of the Potomac, who defeated the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia led by General Robert E. Lee at Gettysburg.
The retired colonel plans to play Hancock at the Union Cemetery event. He will also lead the parade and emcee the ceremony. Three politicians are slated to speak about the 50th anniversary of Vietnam, Private Erhardt (see side story) and the Battle of Gettysburg, Carlberg said.
Following the speeches, he will order members to “take those colors (take the flag).” They will fix bayonets to 1861 Springfield muskets, load blanks and fire “three volleys of musketry.”
“For those who haven’t seen soldiers in Civil War uniform loading, fixing and firing, it will be quite the event,” Carlberg promised.
The VFW Honor Guard will shoot its volleys with “echo” Taps concluding the ceremony.
