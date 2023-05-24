Two brass bugles painstakingly handcrafted with machinist precision will sound Taps at the culmination of this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at Union Cemetery. 

What makes the event special is not just the one-of-a-kind instruments’ debut, but the fact the bugles will be part of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.