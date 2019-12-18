City submits purchase agreement for rental property

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The city is buying another house. This one is a rental property at the corner of Eighth Street and Washington near the Arts District. It's also next door to a future Rush Line bus station.
After the Seventh Street location was selected for a downtown station, the property owner of 2174 Eighth St. approached the city, saying she'd like to sell the duplex for future public use. Staff felt the acquisition would relieve pressure on Beartown Bar & Grill by providing space for a small parking area and rest services for the bus driver. The bus platform would be behind the restaurant.
At its Dec. 10 meeting, the City Council agreed to authorize a purchase agreement to acquire the property at its appraised value of $212,000. The vote was not unanimous, however.
Councilman Bill Walsh objected to the purchase, noting the city shouldn't be in the business of owning real estate.
“This (acquisition) was prompted by the proposed Rush Line and the downtown bus station, which is not a city project,” Walsh pointed out. “Why would the city buy the property instead of Ramsey County? It doesn't make sense to me. It's their project.”
According to City Manager Ellen Hiniker, the county is not able to purchase the land at this particular point in the multiphase project. The county must first await federal approval of the project if it expects to be reimbursed.
Walsh didn't feel the time frame was prudent for the city either, since the project has not been federally approved, and couldn't support the purchase. “Let the county buy it,” he said. “I've said it before. Our mission is not to own property. Sewers, streets, police and fire are our mission. We own too much property now. I think it's a really bad idea.”
Councilman Dan Jones took exception to Walsh's argument, even throwing in a four-letter word, for which he later apologized.
“Even without the bus, this should be done,” he stated. “This City Hall wouldn't be sitting here if we didn't buy property. This is a key development area, and (the purchase) gives us control of it.”
City Planner Anne Kane pointed out that the property could play a “key role” in unifying the block situated between downtown and the Arts District. The city will also continue to rent the property in the short term, a practice that supports affordable housing goals in the draft 2040 Comprehensive Plan, she added. Tenants will come from households earning 50% of the area median income or less.
Kane told council members the current residents would be moving out. The city would provide relocation assistance that would cost no more than $3,000. Councilman Kevin Edberg questioned why they had to relocate. Mandatory displacement without knowing where the tenants will go, to their detriment, is a concern to him. “That was not the tone of the agreement,” Kane said. “The current owner desires to find another property and take the tenants along to her new investment.”
A memo in the council packet indicated that “Staff anticipates the area to be highly desirable for redevelopment in the future. It is in the best interest of the city to negotiate future redevelopment outcomes by leveraging ownership should its use not be needed for the future Rush Line station.”
Also noted, the city expects to recover more than half the purchase price in rental income in seven years. The balance will likely be recovered if the property is sold to accommodate the future station or is sold for redevelopment.
The vote was 3-2 with Walsh and Councilman Steve Engstran opposed.
Debra Neutkens
Log In
