MAHTOMEDI — Residents now have an opportunity to participate in weekly organics and yard waste recycling. Waste Management is offering city residents the chance to participate, but the program cannot begin until the city receives commitments from 100 households. Currently, 64 households are committed to participate.
Food products, plant materials, compostable serviceware and soiled paper goods will all be accepted. Paper products commonly placed in the trash, including coffee filters, tea bags, tissues, paper towels, napkins and take-out containers, can be recycled. Yard waste material like leaves, grass clippings, brush, twigs and small branches can also be placed in the same bin for composting.
Residents will receive a separate bin to recycle these materials and can choose between 96-, 64-, or 32-gallon bins. The cost to participate is $13.75 per month and will be charged on the quarterly utility bill.
Sign up by visiting www.ci.mahtomedi.mn.us/278/Yard-Waste-Organics-Recycling, completing the form and submitting to the city in person or through email.
This is an excellent opportunity for residents to easily reduce their household waste footprint and compost yard waste items without having to travel to a compost site. Questions can be directed to Mahtomedi City Hall at 651-426-3344.
Submitted by Mahtomedi Environmental Commission
