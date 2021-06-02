WHITE BEAR LAKE — No more Zoom meetings for City Council.
Assistant City Manager Rick Juba announced that the May 25 council meeting was the last to be held on the Google platform.
Mayor Jo Emerson commented that the virtual meetings have made for an “interesting journey,” but that it will be “nice to see everyone in person again.”
Council Member Kevin Edberg asked if staff would be bringing cake and cookies to the June 8 meeting. Juba jokingly replied that he’d pitch in, but only if there were no more ties in council chambers.
The light banter came at the end of a short agenda that included a presentation on shallow lake vegetation management.
Barr Engineering Aquatic Ecologist Joe Bischoff returned for a follow-up presentation on alum treatment in impaired shallow lakes like East Goose. Before he spoke, Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) Administrator Phil Belfiori emphasized that no decisions have been made when it comes to Goose Lake’s poor water quality and that the presentation was for information purposes only.
According to Bischoff, plants are critical for clear water. Without plants, it’s almost impossible to avoid severe algae blooms that occur in turbid water, he said, adding that alum is a key factor to changing that state. “Long term, how do we make East Goose Lake look like Birch Lake?” he asked, pointing out that legally, improving the water quality of Goose Lake is required by law.
A decision on what to do about East Goose Lake is expected later this summer after more discussion with property owners and residents.
In other business May 25, the City Council voted to:
• Hold a public hearing June 22 to vacate Miller Avenue.
The city wants to permanently vacate right of way on Miller Avenue between Second and Third Street. The move will provide space for the city to expand the public safety building. Before committing to a final design, council action committing to vacation is necessary. Juba noted that the city would take this action even if an expansion project were not being considered.
• Award a bond sale for 2021 street projects, water meter replacement and three public works vehicles to Piper Sandler Companies in amount of $2,480,000.
Finance Director Kerri Kindsvater said S&P global ratings affirmed the city’s bond rating of AA+ on current and outstanding general obligation bond issues. She said the strong ratings are attributed to the city’s long-range financial plans and policies.
• Heard there will be a Community Housing Forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10. For information and registration, go to whitebearlake.org/housing.
— Debra Neutkens
