The sale of cannabis is now illegal within the city of White Bear Lake until January 2025, as city council unanimously decided to place an interim moratorium on the sale of cannabis. The penalty for violating the moratorium is a misdemeanor. 

In response to recent state legislation, the moratorium is a continuation of the city’s current moratorium on the sale of low-dose edible cannabinoid products that was approved in September 2022. 

John Hartman

The people of White Bear Lake should be up in arms over this lengthy moratorium on retail sales. There are now more than 20 different states who've already jumped through the regulatory hoops. White Bear Lake could easily copy-and-paste these already tried and true examples and be up in business, collecting much-needed revenue for the community. Do not let the reactionaries at City Hall deny what the State legislature has finally agreed to. The City will drag its feet until and unless the people of White Bear Lake say enough is enough. A moratorium until 2025 is absurd. Speed things up or face the wrath of your citizenry.

