The sale of cannabis is now illegal within the city of White Bear Lake until January 2025, as city council unanimously decided to place an interim moratorium on the sale of cannabis. The penalty for violating the moratorium is a misdemeanor.
In response to recent state legislation, the moratorium is a continuation of the city’s current moratorium on the sale of low-dose edible cannabinoid products that was approved in September 2022.
Cities were given the authority to restrict the operations of cannabis businesses after the Minnesota Legislature legalized the use of marijuana for adults,
The new law also required the creation of the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) which was established on July 1 and is meant to work with local cities to develop model ordinances and reasonable restrictions on the time, place and manner of cannabis business.
The ordinance enacted by White Bear Lake will allow city staff to conduct studies during the moratorium period to better understand their next steps.
“Given the uncertainty regarding all of this new legislation and the lack of model ordinances yet to be developed by OCM, I do recommend that the city council does adopt an interim ordinance imposing the moratorium to protect the health, safety and general welfare of White Bear Lake residents, business, and citizens until we can further study this,” City manager Lindy Crawford said.
Mayor Dan Louismet supports the moratorium and is disappointed how the state legislature handled this issue.
“I think the state legislature should be ashamed of themselves for passing a broad and sweeping law and setting an effective date that is so quick before the regulatory bodies can develop the rules and necessary backfilling of regs [regulations] to figure out how we’re going to deal with this,” Louismet said.
Louismet thinks the city needs to “take a beat” to figure out how everything is going to play out but is open to discussion of regulatory structure for controlling cannabis later down the line if the state figures out how to lay the law out safely and “somewhat properly.”
“Right now, with a brand new law that’s a couple months old and no real state guidance on this, I think we as a city need to take a pause and figure out how we’re going to do this safely as we enter this whole new era of legalized marijuana in the state of Minnesota,” Louismet said.
Councilmember Dan Jones echos Louismet’s thoughts, expressing concerns over the vagueness of the state law and the potential problems this could cause.
“I support legalized cannabis, but not the way it’s rolled out,” Jones said.
In Jones’ ward, there is a store that would potentially be selling cannabis products in the future.
The current state law says stores selling cannabis cannot be within a certain distance from a school property but does not give any more details such as where the distance needs to be measured, such as from the center of the property or the far edge of the property.
The shop in question falls within this distance, but due to the vagueness of the state law, Jones does not know how city staff and the police department are going to deal with this.
“Managing it is turning out to be not so easy for multiple levels of staff,” Jones said. So, therefore, like the mayor said, take a breath, a step back and just wait.”
During a July 25 public hearing Solomon Haile, owner of Summit Liquor, expressed concern that liquor and tobacco stores in neighboring cities can sell low-dose THC products while he is currently unable to.
In response, City Attorney Troy Gilchrist says the city is working on a licensing ordinance to go into effect before the expiration of the current moratorium Sept. 27, 2023 on the sale of low-dose edible cannabinoid products. This will allow liquor stores and tobacco shops to sell edible cannabinoid products.
“So that’s coming our way relatively soon,” Walsh said. “We’ll get on the same footing as our neighbors at least if we move quickly on that piece.”
Crawford said letters were sent to tobacco and liquor license holders in the city discussing the proposed ordinance regarding low-dose edible cannabinoid products.
Sebastian Studier is an intern at Press Publications. He can be reached by calling 651-242-2775 or emailing intern1@presspubs.com.
(1) comment
The people of White Bear Lake should be up in arms over this lengthy moratorium on retail sales. There are now more than 20 different states who've already jumped through the regulatory hoops. White Bear Lake could easily copy-and-paste these already tried and true examples and be up in business, collecting much-needed revenue for the community. Do not let the reactionaries at City Hall deny what the State legislature has finally agreed to. The City will drag its feet until and unless the people of White Bear Lake say enough is enough. A moratorium until 2025 is absurd. Speed things up or face the wrath of your citizenry.
