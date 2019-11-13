MAHTOMEDI — The total parks improvement bill for 2020 comes to $1.1 million.
Next year, the city will spend $325,000 redeveloping Hallam Park and $10,000 to resurface the basketball court at Pheasant Run Park with funds from the equipment building replacement fund.
The city will use $700,000 in grant monies for the Birchwood Road portion of the Lake Links Trail; $50,000 in park funds for a trail connection in Southwest Park in conjunction with the installation of Aaron's Playground and $20,000 from the general fund for miscellaneous improvements.
Public Works Director Bob Goebel and City Engineer John Sachi presented the list of upcoming improvements for the city’s parks, roads and drainage basins at the Nov. 4 City Council meeting.
“Next year will be a very busy year,” Goebel said before listing the parks projects.
Every year, the city conducts a public hearing on its five-year capital improvement plan (CIP). Though city staff presented areas scheduled for improvement and discussed the improvement budget, no official action will be taken until the Truth and Taxation public hearing scheduled for Dec. 3 when council formally approves the budget for the upcoming year.
The slate of 2020-24 improvements resulted from an Oct. 15 joint meeting between council and the Finance Commission.
In 2021, the city will replace the playground at Wedgewood Park. That and other improvements for that year will come to $170,000.
In 2022, Wedgewood Drive trail improvements and other improvements will cost $90,000, and in 2023 miscellaneous improvements will cost $40,000. In 2024, the city will replace the playground in the Echo Lake area for $90,000.
The total parks capital improvement expenditures from 2020 through 2024 will amount to $1.5 million.
All the playgrounds throughout the city were built at about the same time, Goebel said. Therefore, the city will take a bite out of their overhaul each year. “The playgrounds have reached the end of useful life, so it’s time to replace them,” he said.
Next year also looks to be a very busy year for infrastructure improvements: $9.4 million will be spent on Historic District Phase IV (west portion), Dahlia Street improvements, Glenmar area diversion project, Birchwood and Lost Lake Court improvement project, Bevins/Bichner/Talahi street and utility improvements, storm sewer pond maintenance and drainage project and the sanitary sewer maintenance program.
Funds for these projects will come from various enterprise funds, bonding efforts, special assessments, state aid and other forms of government aid from entities such as Washington County and Rice Creek Watershed District.
As part of the storm sewer pond maintenance and drainage project, the city will spend $380,000 to improve some of the ponds identified in 2018 for improvement, as well as other ponds that have been causing issues during the wet years of 2018 and 2019. Some of the original pond improvements will now be put off until 2022.
Ponds that will be dredged in 2020 include Pond 145, adjacent to East Avenue by St. Andrew's, and Pond 71 on Long Lake Road, south and east of the public works garage. Backyard drainage issues will be corrected at 1150 Park Ave. and at 1446 Harmony Drive. A small pumping station will be built at the northeast corner of Pond 106, south of Robert Street between Edith Avenue and Florence Avenue, to control the water levels.
Eighty percent of the capital improvement plan has to do with stormwater, Councilman Steve Wolgamot said. “Part of which is geography with a lot of low places, and it is raining so much.” Many homes in the city have been built on wetlands, he noted. “It's a shame to have to spend all that money on something that isn’t a physical improvement. But homes are threatened.”
For 2021, the city will spend $1.9 million to redevelop the Historic District Phase IV (east portion, including Rose Street, Spruce Street, East Shore Avenue and Quail Street) with 2020 bonded funds. In 2022, the city will continue the CSAH 12 Improvement Project Phase II (East Avenue to Hilton Trail) and the pavement management street projects for a cost of $1.9 million, using enterprise fund dollars and mutual aid dollars. No projects are scheduled for 2023, but in 2024 the city will spend $3.7 million on designated 2024 street improvements, the TH 120/Century Avenue turnback project, storm sewer pond maintenance/drainage projects and the painting of Water Tower #1 (behind the high school). The 2024 projects will be financed through enterprise funds and two general obligation improvement bonds.
The total capital improvement plan expenditures from 2020 through 2024 will amount to almost $17 million.
A long-range calendar of areas that will be under construction throughout Mahtomedi for the next four years is available on the city website, ci.mahtomedi.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.