WHITE BEAR LAKE — Bids for the public safety renovation project came in $3 million higher than estimated, but construction on the undertaking will start next March and be mostly finished by June 2024.
The city originally budgeted $14.7 million for the project in late September. However, the bids received at the Oct. 11 bid opening totaled $17,801,800. The uptick was due to inflation and labor uncertainty, which had risen since the city approved the final design for the project on Sept. 13.
“The construction and labor markets continue to be volatile, and that is reflected in the bids received (the dollar amount of bids versus our estimates). We did seek state funding for this project during the last legislative session but were unsuccessful,” City Manager Lindy Crawford said in follow-up comments via email.
To mitigate the cost for the time being, the city will delay two construction items for the project: the installation of a monument sign in front of the building and the replacement of the building’s roof. Respectively, those items cost $100,000 and $350,000. Without them, the adjusted total project cost is $17,351,800.
At its Nov. 9 meeting, the City Council accepted bids for 29 work items related to the project that totaled $14,096,222 and awarded contracts to the bidders.
The project’s scope includes replacing the fire apparatus bay, adding a 34-stall police garage, remodeling the building’s interior and adding secure staff parking and a storm shelter that’s required by state building code.
There are five funding streams to cover the $17,351,800 price tag:
• Capital improvement plan (CIP) bond sale 2022B: $6,841,800.
• CIP bond sale 2023A: $9,812,000.
• Estimate interest earned on bond proceeds: $275,000.
• Estimated sales tax refund: $300,000.
• Community reinvestment fund: $123,000.
The city OK’d a separate resolution on Nov. 9 to authorize financial consulting firm Ehlers & Associates Inc. of Roseville to assist the city with the sale of the CIP 2022B bonds, which will total $6,990,000.
The council will consider proposals for and award the sale of the bonds at its next meeting, set for 7 p.m. Nov. 22. The issuance of the 2023A bonds will take place early next year, with a public hearing regarding those bonds planned for January.
Each bond series will be for 20 years, and the annual tax levy to pay the debt service on the 2022B bonds will be between $372,847 and $566,186. The estimated property tax impact of the bonds for a median-value home — or valued at about $306,000 — is $124 a year.
Mayor Dan Louismet complimented the council members on their work to make the renovation project a reality. He also praised the decisions to delay the monument and roof replacement portions of the project and to dip into the community investment fund.
“The big thing that the council placed a priority on was not exceeding $10 million in bonding in one single year, because crossing that threshold not only changes the economics — and then we pay a little bit more in borrowed money in interest rates — but it would mark a significant departure from anything that the city has ever done,” Louismet said.
“I say that because it's important for folks to know that we took a hard line not just doing this as frugally as we can but ultimately delivering what will be a project that we're all proud of once it's all said and done.”
