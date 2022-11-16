WHITE BEAR LAKE — Bids for the public safety renovation project came in $3 million higher than estimated, but construction on the undertaking will start next March and be mostly finished by June 2024.

The city originally budgeted $14.7 million for the project in late September. However, the bids received at the Oct. 11 bid opening totaled $17,801,800. The uptick was due to inflation and labor uncertainty, which had risen since the city approved the final design for the project on Sept. 13.

