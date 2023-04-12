WHITE BEAR LAKE — City staff is looking for a developer to redevelop vacant property at 1755 Hwy. 96.
City Council approved a resolution March 28 authorizing staff to solicit a request for proposals to select a preferred developer. Once a developer is selected, staff will come back to City Council to authorize a specific contract. After approval of a specific contract, the preferred developer would then begin the development review process, which would typically include concept plan review with a neighborhood meeting, subdivision and planned unit development (PUD).
The city-owned property is north of Hwy. 96 across from Columbia Park and east of Karen Street.
Staff anticipates redevelopment of the subject property would include at minimum one single-family lot sized to match the surrounding neighborhood with access from Eugene Street and a medium-density residential infill parcel with access from Highway 96.
Medium-density residential has a range from 8 to 14 units per acre and typically includes multiunit townhomes, fourplexes and smaller-scale apartment and senior living facilities.
The entire site is currently guided Low Density Residential. The portion of the property anticipated to have a single-family lot will retain this designation, but the remainder parcel intended for medium-density residential will likely need both a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning.
Other city-owned property identified as priorities for redevelopment at a council work session are the northeast corner of County Road E and Bellaire and the former public works site. Staff will begin investigating the environmental and rail work needed to pursue future redevelopment of the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.