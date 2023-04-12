WHITE BEAR LAKE — City staff is looking for a developer to redevelop vacant property at 1755 Hwy. 96.

City Council approved a resolution March 28 authorizing staff to solicit a request for proposals to select a preferred developer. Once a developer is selected, staff will come back to City Council to authorize a specific contract. After approval of a specific contract, the preferred developer would then begin the development review process, which would typically include concept plan review with a neighborhood meeting, subdivision and planned unit development (PUD). 

