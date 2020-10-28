WHITE BEAR LAKE — The county asked and the city produced a resolution of support for the Bruce Vento Master Plan.
Ramsey County Parks and Recreation asked the city for a letter of support to develop the remaining 6-mile segment north of Buerkle Road. A design study completed in 2016 identified a preferred alignment that uses both the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway and county right of way to Hwy. 96. Due to the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit system, the scope of the trail has been expanded to provide improved pedestrian connections to future station locations.
The specific alignment north of White Bear Avenue to Hwy. 96 remains undetermined; however, a feasibility study identified a preferred route north of 96 along Bald Eagle Avenue to the county's northern boundary at County Road J.
At the Oct. 13 City Council meeting, Councilman Dan Jones thanked the county and Director Scott Yonke for knocking on the railroad's door at least twice to get the trail through downtown. "It's not the outcome we were hoping for, but we appreciate your efforts," he said. "We need to move this forward. This could align in my backyard, for all I care at this point. We have to do something."
First approved by the county in 1993, the 7-mile stretch starting on St. Paul's east side was constructed in 2005 on a former railway corridor.
— Debra Neutkens
