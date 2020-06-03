WHITE BEAR LAKE — The city is excited to announce creation of expanded temporary public space in downtown White Bear Lake to safely accommodate visitors and diners.
Authorized by the White Bear Lake City Council at its May 26 meeting, this effort is part of a comprehensive and collaborative approach to “Regrow White Bear” as businesses reopen and public life resumes during the ongoing public health crisis created by COVID-19.
The effort is a communitywide partnership between numerous organizations including the city of White Bear Lake, Main Street Organization, White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce, White Bear Lake Economic Development Corporation and numerous local business owners who have generously donated time and energy to ensure the continued vitality of the White Bear Lake community.
Planning is still ongoing and will include a multipronged approach to “regrowing” White Bear Lake stronger and better than ever. This collaborative effort is made possible in part by the community’s generous support of the city’s Bear Wear project.
Coordination of the Regrow efforts will be spearheaded by Lisa Beecroft of Beecroft Marketing, a local resident and business owner known throughout the community for her leadership in executing successful community events such as Marketfest and the BEARly Open.
The first phase of this ongoing project involves creation of two public spaces for carry-out dining, the Washington Square area between Third Street and Fourth Street and a portion of the parking lot at Cook Avenue and Third Street.
Picnic tables custom-built and donated for this effort by JL Schwieters Construction of Hugo will provide additional dining spaces for take-out food. The public is encouraged to order take-out from restaurants throughout White Bear Lake and dine downtown or in local parks.
The temporary public spaces downtown are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the foreseeable future. Residents and visitors are encouraged to wear masks, maintain safe social distancing and respect public dining spaces by picking up after themselves. Temporary restroom facilities will be provided at each site.
As a show of support for this effort, residents and businesses are invited to sponsor planters to help create a warm and welcoming environment. For more information on how to participate, visit regrow-wbl.com.
In addition to the expanded spaces provided by the city, visitors can expect to see area restaurants get creative as they expand patios, utilize public rights of way to create parklets, and transform private parking lots to accommodate additional outdoor dining.
The city encourages community members to dine and shop locally, and to use local services to ensure the White Bear Lake business community remains vibrant. The White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, and Explore White Bear are helpful resources for finding local business offerings. Visit regrow-wbl.com for updates on efforts to Regrow White Bear.
— Press release
