WHITE BEAR LAKE — The city threw its proverbial hat in an opioid litigation ring, agreeing to be part of a national multi-billion-dollar settlement.
As a deadline to opt in approached, City Council voted to join a multistate coalition in a settlement with the three largest opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
An executive summary addressed to cities and counties from the state attorney general’s office indicated that the settlement resolves investigations and lawsuits against the named companies for their role in the opioid crisis. If fully adopted, the distributors will pay $22.8 billion over 18 years and Johnson & Johnson will pay $5 billion over 10 years. The manufacturer will also be prohibited from selling or promoting opioids for 10 years.
Most states already joined the settlements, but for the agreements to become effective, a “critical mass” of cities and counties needed to sign on by Jan. 2, 2022.
The council called a special meeting Dec. 29 to decide whether to participate in the settlement agreement and unanimously approved a resolution drafted by the city attorney.
Council felt it in the city’s best interest to participate in the litigation settlement to promote “the public health, safety and welfare of the residents of the city of White Bear Lake,” the resolution read.
As Attorney General Keith Ellison explained, the state will be eligible to receive more than $296 million over 18 years. Up to $222 million of that will be paid directly to cities and counties as soon as April 2022. The city expects to receive about $51,000.
Most of the funds must be used to support strategies to fight the opioid crisis.
Assistant City Manager Rick Juba said staff has identified potential uses for the funds that fit within approved remediation uses. The uses include supporting opioid-related counseling efforts at Northeast Youth and Family Services and offsetting city expenses for staff training and counseling.
Council Member Kevin Edberg requested that council approve staff recommendations when the time comes.
Other area cities opting in to the settlement include Hugo, White Bear Township and Vadnais Heights.
Opioid overdose deaths have risen steadily in the state since 2000, reaching an all-time high of 427 fatalities in 2019, according to the Department of Health. Most of the overdose deaths, about 55%, involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and fentanyl analogs like carfentanyl and tramadol; 19% involved heroin; and 26% involved commonly prescribed opioids.
Closer to home, opioids were the drug involved in the greatest number of overdose deaths in Ramsey County in 2020. Deaths spiked the year of the pandemic, jumping from 38 in 2019 to 69, according to the health department’s website.
Overdose deaths also increased in Washington County, but only slightly, with the state reporting 20 cases in 2020, up two from 2019.
Opioids cause death by slowing and eventually stopping a person’s breathing. Department of health data is based on Minnesota death certificates.
The companies named in the settlement will be required to make changes in how opioids are distributed and sold. Companies will also be subject to more oversight and accountability to prevent deliveries of opioids to pharmacies where diversion and misuse occur.
— Debra Neutkens
