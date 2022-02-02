WHITE BEAR LAKE — Instead of asking for 35%, the city hopes the Legislature will ante up 50% of the cost of a multimillion-dollar public safety building expansion.
The increased “ask” was one of three Legislative priorities approved by City Council last week.
City Manager Lindy Crawford said the request is based on recent policy discussions by Gov. Tim Walz in which the state is “entertaining the funding of public building requests at 50%.”
The public safety building project, which includes a new fire apparatus bay and police squad garage, is estimated to cost $10.5 million. If the city were to move forward with the 2022 project, it would be compelled to bond for all associated costs, or about $13 million. At 50%, the city is requesting $6.25 million from the state.
The city manager said staff already moved forward with the funding request to area legislators. “We heard back, and I believe a bill is in the queue for that,” she told council.
The other two priorities for 2022 are to seek legislative relief for cities impacted by the district court order for a residential watering ban, and to increase the deputy registrar filing fees that reimburse offices for customer service costs.
The 2017 court order states that a residential watering ban must be enforced when lake level drops below 923.5 feet. The ban must remain in place until the lake reaches an elevation of 924 feet. It was noted in a memo to council that the average lake level, as recorded since 1924, is 923.14 feet, which is below the court-ordered threshold. Also noted, if the ban had been in place during the decade between 2006 to 2016, no residential watering would have been allowed.
As a side note, the DNR reported the lake elevation at 923.38 feet last Friday.
Regarding the license bureau, the state sets transaction filing fees for deputy registrar offices. The city would like the fee for driver’s licenses to double, from $8 to $16; for vehicle title changes to increase from $11 to $17; and for tab renewals to increase from $7 to $10.
The city’s priorities will be shared with area legislators as they prioritize their work during the 2022 session.
— Debra Neutkens
