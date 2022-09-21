City gets history center, historical society gets permanent home

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Although details of a purchase agreement have to be ironed out, city leaders agreed to sell the Armory to the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society for $1.
That happens to be the same price the city paid for the building in 1996.
A bit of history was provided to City Council in a staff memo at the Sept. 13 meeting, which explained how the Armory’s purpose was not just for National Guard drilling and training when built in 1922. In 1925, for instance, events were held in the gymnasium to raise funds for a piano to entertain community members at the facility.
On Dec. 7, 1928, a fire destroyed nearly all of the front portion of the building. It was redesigned by original architect Philip C. Bettenburg. The building suffered another calamity when the roof was damaged in a 1941 tornado, but was repaired.
The local National Guard unit departed from the Armory in 1941 for Camp Haan, California, and tours of duty that evolved into service in World War II. During the war, the “Home Guard” held meetings and training sessions at the Armory.
From the 1950s through the 1980s, the 257th Coastal Artillery, later the 257th Military Police, was based from the Armory. When it was decommissioned by the National Guard, the city bought the building for community events and office space. As a condition of sale, a preservation easement was granted to the State of Minnesota ensuring any future changes be reviewed and approved by the State Historic Preservation Office. The building was also placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
The White Bear Center for the Arts called the Armory home from 1996 to 2013. The historical society moved there in 2013, vacating the train depot on Hwy. 61. The White Bear Lions Club also have an office in the building.
The staff memo said the society approached the city in early 2022 after a generous community donor pledged a significant donation, as well as aid in a capital campaign to make needed repairs to the building and create a museum once the society owned it.
The historical society’s Executive Director Sara Hanson, hired in 2001, emphasized that today, more than ever, history is in the spotlight. Acquisition of the Armory would provide much-needed exhibit and program space for the society to engage students, community groups and visitors who are curious about the area’s history, she said.
The downtown location and historical elements of the building make it an ideal choice for the society, Hanson told council. “We’ve grown to love it.”
Establishing a permanent home that meets professional museum standards has been a high priority as the society continues to grow, she added.
To reach that goal, the society has identified a three-phase plan to establish White Bear Lake as a regional destination for local history. Phase one includes urgent repairs such as a new roof for the front of the building, elevator replacement and remodeling of space for exhibits and classrooms. That phase will cost about $500,000.
Phase two will fund building needs and grow an endowment for future stability. The required capital is $1 to $2 million. Phase three, cost to be determined, is to implement a growth plan that establishes the city as a regional destination.
It was noted that from a fiscal standpoint, the Armory has always required a transfer in from the general fund to break even.
A reverter clause will be part of the purchase agreement that gives the city right of first refusal if the historical society decides to sell the building or it falls into disrepair. The buyback price would be $1.
Staff received a proposal from CBRE to assess the value of the property but council decided not to spend the $4,000, mainly due to the easement held by the state.
Council Member Kevin Edberg pointed out that the city has spent 25 years trying to make the Armory revenue generating, but has not been successful. “The building is under water. It will cost us more than we’d recoup in a sale,” he said. Edberg added that there is a “second component.”
“There is opportunity to tell our story in ways our city never could. I see that as a huge positive.”
Mayor Dan Louismet praised council for its due diligence since April to ensure the society has the “wherewithal” to operate the building. The preservation easement, which greatly encumbers its use, makes the deal “a no-brainer,” he said.
The mayor also mentioned the emails he received from pickleball players. “Yes it will go away, but there are other places to play,” Louismet said. “That’s not a reason to not sell the Armory to the society.”
A first reading to rezone the Armory property from P: Public to B-5: Central Business was also heard at the meeting. Council will vote on the designation at a second reading and adoption Sept. 27. Rezoning is contingent on the sale of the building.
A closing date has not been set but should happen before Dec. 31.
Council Member Dan Jones recused himself from the vote, noting he is a paid contractor for the historical society.
