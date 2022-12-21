City Council gives resident 60 days to repair home

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A longtime White Bear Lake resident has one request for the City Council: more time.
Specifically, 60-year-old Nan Remus asked for four more months to repair and clean up the home she’s lived in for 52 years, located in the Carlyle Court cul-de-sac.
She spoke to the council last week regarding an order of abatement she was recently given, which grants her 60 days to resolve hazardous and nuisance conditions at her property. If those conditions aren’t resolved by then, the city would file a motion for summary enforcement of the order to the Ramsey County District Court.
City Council members ultimately approved the abatement order by unanimous vote.
A citizen complaint to the city back in May alerted the city of a hole about 6 feet long and 2 feet wide in Remus’ roof, the result of water damage. The damage extended down from the roofline to the first floor and into the basement.
A subsequent inspection of the house — which found clutter in several rooms, backed-up plumbing in the bathrooms and vehicles outside the garage that were either inoperable or not licensed — led the city to believe the home wasn’t fit to live in.
Ben Eggan, the city’s building official, issued a formal written notice detailing property code violations to Remus on June 8. After that, she had 24 hours to find somewhere else to live temporarily and was given 120 days to complete repairs to bring the house into compliance with the code.
After the initial inspection, city staff contacted Ramsey County and the local food shelf to obtain financial assistance to help Remus find appropriate accommodations. She was at a hotel for a few days at first — and was briefly allowed to return to her home and live in the basement — but has been staying at the Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul since early July.
Remus has been trying to secure financial assistance for her home’s needed repairs. Eggan has been working with Curtis Bennett from the Ramsey County Action Program to get Remus $25,000 for repairs. As of the time of the Dec. 13 meeting, however, she hasn’t been issued that money but told the council it will be given to her.
She also recently acquired assets from her late father’s estate, which she said are worth more than $60,000.
Remus — who previously worked in criminal law — told the council she was her parents’ primary caregiver for many years at the home until her mother died of Alzheimer’s disease and her father died a few years later of prostate cancer. The house suffered water damage while her father was still alive, late into his cancer battle.
She hired a contractor to tear out damaged cabinetry, dry out the house and install new cabinetry. However, she said the contractor scammed the family of their insurance money and quit answering calls. Another contractor she hired did what she called “a slapdash job” and didn’t finish the water damage cleanup.
Remus later tried to find a company to replace the roof but found all the roofers in the area were booked and wouldn’t take on the job. She found a roofer working on a nearby house in town a few years ago and asked him to replace her roof, which he agreed to do. However, Remus later declined his offer when she found out he was no longer up to date on his certifications.
She more recently found a construction company that’s willing to do the repairs for free, except for the cost of materials. The four-month plan would include moving out the vehicles and clearing out the debris in the house, fixing the plumbing and electrical needs and installing a new roof.
“After 52 years living in this house in White Bear Lake, which means so much to me, I think that it is more than reasonable that the council gives me four months laid out in this plan,” Remus said. “To not do so is simply punitive.”
She said she hasn’t been able to do cleanup work at her home so far because of her housing displacement. She also told the council she fears for her life every day at the Dorothy Day Center, where she said she’s been repeatedly injured and has had to be hospitalized several times as a result.
Mayor Dan Louismet and the council members offered their sympathy for Remus and all agreed taking away her home is something none of them wished to do. However, they also argued that something had to be done about the house.
“Given the unhealthy and unsafe condition that it creates, it would be a miscarriage of justice for our duty to the citizens to not say this rises to the level that warrants abatement and condemnation of this property, or at least from our role to say, ‘We want to put this in the hands of a District Court judge to make a determination,’” Louismet said.
City Attorney Troy Gilchrist said the District Court would then review the situation and provide another date by which the issues at the house need to be corrected. Then when that date comes and goes, the city would then be authorized to demolish the house. Gilchrist also said the city doesn’t want to step into the situation if it doesn't have to.
“It's just when nothing else has worked, then at some point the city steps in and corrects the situation,” Gilchrist said.
