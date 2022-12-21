City Council gives resident 60 days to repair home

White Bear Lake resident Nan Remus speaks to the City Council on Dec. 13 to request she be given four months to repair and clean up her house, which she was ordered to vacate in the summer after the city found it unfit to live in.

 Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A longtime White Bear Lake resident has one request for the City Council: more time.

Specifically, 60-year-old Nan Remus asked for four more months to repair and clean up the home she’s lived in for 52 years, located in the Carlyle Court cul-de-sac.

