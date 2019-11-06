In White Bear Lake:
Ward 1
Bill Walsh (unopposed) 637 or 94.4%
Write-in 38 or 5.6%
Ward 3
Dan Jones (unopposed) 799 or 97.3%
Write-in 22 or 2.7%
Ward 5
Steve Engstran (incumbent) 479 or 53.5%
Jim Berry 406 or 45.3%
Write-in 11 or 1.2%
In Mahtomedi:
Mayor
Jud Marshall 421 or 95.0%
Write-in 22 or 5.0%
Council member at large (elect 2)
Dick Brainerd 393 or 48.7%
Jane Schneeweis 394 or 48.8%
Write-in 20 or 2.5%
