MAHTOMEDI — Two residents seeking permission to build an accessory structure on their properties will not be allowed to move forward.
The City Council, acting as the Board of Adjustments and Appeals, denied two variance requests for outsized outbuildings at its last meeting. In one case, the council also denied an accompanying concrete driveway.
Both applicants may submit revised applications after 90 days.
The council conducted a public hearing June 15 on whether to overturn an administrative decision to allow an accessory building at 1 Williams Road after 20 neighboring property owners appealed the decision.
By a vote of 4-1 (Council Member Jeff Ledermann opposed), the council overturned the decision by the city planner and engineer to issue a building permit to John Garske.
In the other action, the council unanimously denied an application by Kristine and Kelly Reagan for a variance to build a three-car garage served by a driveway made of impervious surface material at 1044 Park Ave.
At 1 Williams Woods Road, John Garske wanted to build a 1,250-square-foot, 16-foot-tall metal-sided pole barn in a wooded residential neighborhood. Neighbors and members of the Williams Woods Park Association say that type of structure would violate ordinance provisions that require consistency with its surroundings.
Although city staff found that the proposal complied with all requirements of the zoning ordinance, the neighbors along Long Lake submitted a written appeal of the administrative decision to issue the permit. Of the four appeal points, council's decision was based on appeal point No. 1 — that the structure be harmonious with adjacent buildings.
The Planning Commission had previously voted 5-1 to overturn the administrative decision on the accessory building based solely on that point.
Deciding what design and appearance will or won't detract from principal buildings or other buildings in the neighborhood is a subjective enterprise, said City Attorney Bridget Nason. The proposed building materials proposed at 1 Williams Woods Road are allowable, according to the city's building code. “It comes down to that subjective criteria, and the code doesn't provide guidance on compatibility,” she said. “Council's decision could be deemed by a court one day to be arbitrary and capricious.”
Tim Scott, a neighbor, asked the council to deny the request for a pole barn. “The homes in the neighborhood were built in 1960s and ’70s, and all of the houses have needed updating — especially garages. Some of the updates were substantial,” he said. “Updating is necessary but needs to be done in a way that doesn't detract from the community. Please deny and review the ordinance to add clarity,” he asked council.
Garske, for his part, asked council to approve his project with the caveat that building materials be changed in a way that doesn't detract from the community, as Scott indicated.
“I'd love to see this community work on this,” said Council Member Jane Schneeweis. “Some things we can't say no to. But we have (21 members) of an association saying it has to be in keeping within the community.” They're not saying not to have it at all, she said.
“I'm a nature lover,” Ledermann, “but I can't vote to oppose the staff decision on this. There are different kinds of sidings. I appreciate that the applicant is willing to consider other options and sure hope he follows through on this.”
Meanwhile, at 1044 Park Avenue, the owners sought a variance to allow an increase in impervious surface for a driveway over code limitations. They sought a 44.3% impervious surface coverage where only 35% is allowed.
City staff recommended that council deny the request because practical difficulties in the property's use or in the ordinance were not demonstrated. The building structure met ordinance requirements, but the impervious surface coverage did not, staff said.
Previously, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a reduced variance for a two-car garage, instead of the originally proposed three-car garage, and a 6.3% increase in impervious surface driveway with a footprint of 41.3% was recommended, provided that four conditions were met.
Letters to council from the neighbors came out against the three-car garage and concrete driveway by a margin of 8-5.
Kelly Reagan said her family bought the house in 2018 and wanted to replace an inadequate one-car garage because the site needed work; they needed a space for additional family cars due to teenage drivers, and they wanted their belongings protected due to the high volume of thefts and vandalism they experienced. “We worked with (City Engineer John Sachi and City Planner Hannah Ryback) extensively,” Reagan said. “We ask council to approve the garage project, so we can continue living here and retire here.”
Council members said they needed more information to be able to approve a proposal that was different than the information they had in front of them. Council voted to deny the variance and to have the Reagans wait 90 days before returning with an altered proposal.
Before the vote, Reagan expressed her hope that council would at least move to approve the two-car garage, or it would be a year before they could start any project.
• The property owner at 1400 Harmony Drive has been granted a variance to allow for increased fence height. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval with two conditions, which are that an approved encroachment agreement will be required prior to the construction of the fence and that the fence and retaining wall be constructed as shown on the site plan submitted with the variance application. The fence height will be 63.5 inches in the front yard, where 48 inches is the maximum allowable height. “I’m very supportive of this, and I think it will look nice,” said Council Member Jane Schneeweis.
• Chris Churchill has been appointed to the White Bear Lake Conservation District Board for a three-year term beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2024, following the resignation of Geoffrey Ratte from the board.
• In approximately a month or so, walkers and bikers along streets near school zones can expect to see new striping on the roadway. The council has awarded the contract for striping certain streets to low bidder Warning Lites in the amount of $11,441. City staff received three bids to stripe streets as part of safety improvements the council elected to perform throughout the city. Dahlia Street will receive centerline and edge striping from Warner Avenue to East Avenue; Glenmar Avenue will receive Share the Road symbols from Stillwater Road to 72nd Street; Hallam Avenue S. will receive centerline and edge striping from Stillwater Road to 72nd Street; Old Wildwood Road will receive wider trail striping and bicycle symbols from Arcwood Street to Lincolntown Avenue; Robert Street will receive Share the Road symbols from Lincolntown Avenue to Robert Court; and 72nd Street will receive centerline and edge striping from Hallam Avenue to Warner Avenue.
• Residents whose vegetables and flowers are taking a beating from the drought while also taking an eating from the deer will be encouraged by the report from Public Works Director Bob Goebel. He recently met with the Minnesota Bowhunters Resource Base and learned that 10 to 15 bow hunters in Katherine Abbott Park and in the north end of town could easily eliminate from two to three dozen deer from the Mahtomedi herd. The bow hunters would seek permission from neighboring landowners and sign up for the sharpshooter lottery.
• An opportunity to serve on the City Council will open up for Mahtomedi residents after Jeff Ledermann announced he would not be seeking another term on council. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to work with all of you,” he told council members. “I wish we could have been in person this last year and a half,” he said. “Adventures and opportunities are in my future, and I want to be able to have flexibility to deal with that.”
• The council held a closed session June 15, as allowed by Minnesota statute 13D.05, subd. 3(b), attorney-client privilege, regarding litigation in the matter of the application of Thomas Malecha and Catherine Malecha to register title to certain real estate situated in Washington County, Court File No. 82-CV-21-242.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
— Loretta Harding
