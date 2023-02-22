City Council considers permit process for sidewalk cafes ahead of Feb. 28 vote

WHITE BEAR LAKE — It’s not a matter of whether or not the City Council members or businesses downtown want sidewalk cafes; it’s a matter of how best to codify the outdoor option into the municipal code.
The City Council recently held its first reading and public hearing for an ordinance that would amend the code to let restaurants and bars apply for sidewalk cafe permits each year.
The draft ordinance — which the council won’t vote on until its Feb. 28 meeting — would allow businesses with the permits to operate sidewalk cafes between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 15 to Oct. 15.
Sidewalk cafes would have to abide by certain occupancy, maintenance and cleanliness provisions. Food preparation wouldn’t be allowed in the sidewalk cafe area, nor would glass, bottles or other breakable items be allowed. Smoking also would be prohibited in the area.
Additional rules would apply for sidewalk cafes that serve alcohol, such as the need for an amendment to the business’s liquor license to include the sidewalk area. The business also would have to set up barriers between its outdoor cafe area and the rest of the sidewalk. The cafe area itself also would need to be compact and contiguous to the business site.
Outdoor seating for restaurants and bars in public rights of way started as a temporary way of expanding seating for such businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, however, businesses have requested the city let the practice continue.
Alicia Buroker, owner of the Cobblestone Cafe on Washington Square, is in favor of sidewalk cafes but isn’t a fan of the proposed $150 initial application fee that city staff recommended businesses would need to pay when requesting a permit. In subsequent years, a renewal fee of $60 is proposed.
“At a time when restaurants are still really struggling to catch up after COVID, ongoing staffing issues and astronomical food costs, I think it’s a very poor time to add on extra costs and fees for licenses we’ve never needed in the past,” Buroker told the council through a public comment submitted by email.
“I’ve had tables on the sidewalks for the 23 years I’ve owned the Cobblestone. I see no good reason why things will change now, especially with all the other struggles businesses are facing.”
Terry Kellerman, co-owner of The Alchemist on Fourth Street, told the council he liked the idea of sidewalk cafes. However, he also pointed out that some restaurants and bars may not have as much available sidewalk space as others, depending on their location.
“One of the things that I saw was that some of these people may be able to double the size of their restaurant or bar or both and have no property taxes,” Kellerman said.
“Also, they don’t have any costs in setting it up. When you look at the people who already have outdoor spaces, they have purchased the land, improved the land and then paid taxes for all the years that accumulated to get to today. I just want that to be a consideration.”
Mayor Dan Louismet voiced support for formalizing a way for eateries and bars to get sidewalk cafe permits.
“Now that we’re on the other side of this pandemic, I think it’s only reasonable that we have some formulaic order to how this all works so that it is in the public’s best interest from a safety standpoint,” Louismet said. “And the reality is some people just have more of a right of way in front of their store than others, just out of dumb luck or lack of luck.”
He noted how the $150 initial fee and $60 renewal fee haven’t been set in stone, and he was open to adjusting those to keep them as low as possible. The money from those fees isn’t meant to raise revenue for the city but rather to compensate staff for their time processing permit requests.
The fee amounts won’t be included in the ordinance text but would instead be added to the city’s fee schedule.
Louismet also said the daily hours and calendar time frame for sidewalk cafes could be adjusted before the ordinance gets passed. The intent of setting firm calendar dates is to ensure cafe furniture is put away before snow hits in the winter.
The mayor also said he’d be willing to let sidewalk cafes have glass drinkware at first; if broken glass becomes a problem later on, then the city could revisit a glass prohibition.
City Manager Lindy Crawford agreed the hours and dates could be revised, but suggested the prohibition of glass should remain in the ordinance as a matter of safety.
“It’s not uncommon for outside spaces in a public right of way to prohibit the use of glass,” Crawford added.
Council Member Dan Jones expressed support for the sidewalk cafe policy. He argued the fees would be justifiable given the long-term financial benefit cafes would give to businesses that apply for permits. Jones also said the first year of the ordinance would require patience from businesses and the city as kinks in the process get worked out.
Council Member Bill Walsh is OK with the initial fee for an outdoor cafe permit but opposes making businesses pay a renewal fee each following year.
“It’s a gesture. It’s so small that it’s like, ‘Well, why bother?’ Let’s just eat it,” Walsh said. “We pay everybody, we run the city, we’ll handle the permit renewals without telling the business, ‘Give me your $60 every year for this patio.’ I’d be fine with the $150, but I’m going to be against the $60 renewal.”
