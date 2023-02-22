WHITE BEAR LAKE — With a recently approved conditional use permit from the City Council, The Minnesotan will soon convert much of its inside space into a liquor lounge with accessory retail offerings in a separate area.

The business at 2186 Fourth St., owned by Corey Roberts, currently operates exclusively as a retail shop selling a wide range of apparel that’s branded with local and statewide places, athletic teams and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.