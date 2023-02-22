WHITE BEAR LAKE — With a recently approved conditional use permit from the City Council, The Minnesotan will soon convert much of its inside space into a liquor lounge with accessory retail offerings in a separate area.
The business at 2186 Fourth St., owned by Corey Roberts, currently operates exclusively as a retail shop selling a wide range of apparel that’s branded with local and statewide places, athletic teams and more.
According to the concept design, 70% of the interior space — or 1,402 square feet — would be transformed into the liquor lounge, which would include a self-serve alcohol pour station as well as frozen gourmet pizzas. The liquor lounge would have a maximum of 35 seats.
The remaining 30% of space — or 600 square feet — would be used as retail space to sell branded items.
The rear wall of the building that lets out onto a parking lot would be rehabilitated by installing floor-to-ceiling framed windows.
The hours of operation would be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In order to meet city zoning code, retail activity in a liquor lounge is allowed as an accessory use as long as it doesn’t exceed 30% of the gross floor space of the principal building. The code defines accessory buildings or uses as “a subordinate building or use which is located on the same lot on which the principal building or use is situated and which is reasonably necessary and incidental to the conduct of the primary use of such building or principal use.”
“The applicant would be able to sell products related to that business, but the idea is that that makes it accessory, that if they sold products beyond specifically branded for that business, then they’re really more general retail,” Community Development Director Jason Lindahl said.
As an example, Lindahl said if the business suddenly started selling something unrelated to the business like a toaster, it wouldn’t fall under the accessory retail guidelines.
In follow-up comments to the White Bear Press, Roberts said renovation work in the building will commence this spring after The Minnesotan secures a few additional permits, including a liquor license. The anticipated opening date after the remodel is this summer.
“We’re moving forward,” Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.