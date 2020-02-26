The Mahtomedi City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 18 looked over bids for various city projects planned for this year and suffered from a bit of sticker shock.
“Some of these bids are 20% higher than estimates,” said Mayor Judson Marshall. “I’m curious about why we’re seeing such significant increases?
“I wonder if this is going to be a trend we’re going to be seeing.”
“I would bet metrowide, this is going to be one of the largest construction seasons for municipal government that we’ve ever seen,” said John Sachi, city engineer. “The bonding rate is so low, (and) the economy is good. We’re going to be doing our biggest year ever, I believe. I think these numbers are what we’re looking at,” he said.
Sachi said they can alter the engineer’s estimate for some of the projects, but some were calculated a year ago as a part of the individual project feasibility reports.
“We’ve been reaching out to the industry,” he noted. “Not necessarily to general contractors, but specific contractors. We’re trying to do everything we can to keep these prices in line, but we guessed a year ago what these prices would be.”
He said other nearby communities are finding bids that are quite a bit over what they estimated as well.
“If all these bids come in over, do we have the funds to pay for it?” asked Councilman Richard Brainerd.
Sachi said city Finance Director Scott Schaefer has reviewed the bids and the city “will be fine.”
In other news, the council:
• Approved an hourly wage increase to $13 for seasonal public works employees. Brainerd asked how many seasonal employees return to work another year. Public Works Director Bob Goebel said the department will bring back two, possibly three, employees from the previous year.
Goebel reported that after making some inquiries, he found that $13 an hour is comparable to what other nearby cities pay. The city previously offered $11 an hour.
“Last year we had four openings,” Goebel said, “and we only had five applicants. One of them backed out last minute so we had four people to choose from to fill four positions … it has been a challenge the last few years. This is the first time we’ve raised the wages since 2002,” he noted.
Councilwoman Jane Schneeweis said they want to keep it local but realize they need people to do the work.
