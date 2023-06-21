Proposed amendments to the White Bear Lake City Charter Commission include correcting references to municipal elections, removing gender-specific references and amending the term length of city attorney appointments.

Mayor Dan Louismet said he and City Manager Lindy Crawford brought the term length to staff’s attention because of negotiations with the city attorneys.

