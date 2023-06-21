Proposed amendments to the White Bear Lake City Charter Commission include correcting references to municipal elections, removing gender-specific references and amending the term length of city attorney appointments.
Mayor Dan Louismet said he and City Manager Lindy Crawford brought the term length to staff’s attention because of negotiations with the city attorneys.
“It became quite clear that entering into a multiyear contract was financially advantageous to the city to have a longer-term contract than one year, and that really was the genesis for it,” Louismet said. “It also provides more efficiency with city staff to be able to deal with a contract like that less frequently than every single year.”
Marc Aune, vice president of the White Bear Lake City Charter Commission, said, “We agreed, by a vote of nine to two, that the council should have the power to appoint an attorney for multiple years, but not to exceed five years.”
The second proposed amendment is the use of some gender-specific terms such as “foreman.”
“Deleting these terms alone would not create a material change in the meaning of their respective sections,” Aune said. “And it seemed like the appropriate time to remove them.”
According to Aune, the third amendment involves references to specific state statutes.
“We realized that an amendment to a state statute could ultimately confuse the reading of our charter and a general reference to the statutes could be made without changing the context,” Aune said. “Therefore, we wanted to remove these references to specific state statutes.”
Crawford noted that the second reading of the charter amendments is scheduled on Tuesday, June 27, at the City Council meeting.
“It does require a unanimous five to zero vote to approve any charter amendments,” Crawford said. “So we are looking for all of your attendance at that meeting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.