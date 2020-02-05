WHITE BEAR LAKE — The city, in partnership with a local business, recently completed a survey on energy use in six municipal buildings.
At its Jan. 28 meeting, the council heard from several people with Trane, a local business that specializes in total comfort system needs. Trane partnered with the city to look at the building performance of several city buildings, including the new White Bear Lake Sports Center.
Trane senior energy engineer Jeff Seewald said, “We have been engaged with the city since mid-summer, doing some work around the buildings. We’ve also been engaged with the school district.”
Seewald said given their local connection, the company saw a unique opportunity to make more of an impact on some projects.
“We saw a way to work with the school district and develop some curriculum,” he said.
Trane has offered some student internships through the career pathways program at White Bear Lake High School. One of the interns is junior Sophie Davis.
Trane performed a complimentary survey of six different city buildings to look at lighting and other features to see if there were ways in which the city could improve energy usage.
“The sports center was more of an immediate need. You did a project there in 2018 and a lot of good things were done that should improve performance and the functionality of the environment,” Seewald said.
However, everyone assumed the energy bills would go down, but they went up.
Seewald presented Trane’s findings to the council and reported that the electric preheat is driving up the cost and more could be done to optimize air ventilation.
Seewald stressed that the construction of the building is good and the lighting and insulation is improved since the updates in 2018, but the main issue is the control of air coming in from outside of the building.
“I think they did the right things in that project, there are just some quirks that weren’t addressed,” said Seewald.
“There is no blame. It’s not common practice to have buildings commissioned immediately following construction. Sometimes it will be done immediately following, but there is an added cost to have it commissioned,” Hiniker said.
Because the building wasn’t performing as well as anyone had hoped, Trane looked at it for no cost.
Councilman Kevin Edberg asked how much cost savings could be realized by addressing the issues Trane found. Seewald said there would be about $7,000 in annual savings if the electric preheat issue were addressed.
In other news, City Manager Ellen Hiniker reminded the council of the 2019-2022 vision that was established collectively. It reads, “White Bear Lake provides a safe, attractive and welcoming environment with a true sense of community for our residents, visitors and businesses.”
Hiniker went on to read the mission statement, which was recently shortened to read, “Our mission is to support a high quality of life in White Bear Lake by providing good value for the services we deliver, preserving our heritage and purposefully guiding our future.”
She said the values, mission and vision are used to create strategic objectives for the next three years.
