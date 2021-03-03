Citizen’s group continues to keep Water Gremlin in public eye

The Neighborhood Concerned Citizen’s Group (NCCG) continues to work hard to make sure that what happened in their community does not happen again anywhere in Minnesota.
“We want to ensure that history does not repeat itself,” said founding member Sheri Smith. “Many lessons have been learned and continue to be learned with the out-of-bounds pollution that occurred in the White Bear area. There is still much work to be done on remediation, on watching the details of the major permit that Water Gremlin and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) are working through, on the cleanup at the site that must happen, and on making positive change on regulatory structures currently in place to keep citizens safe.”
The NCCG advocates remain active at the Capitol as well. Members testified on two occasions recently before Minnesota House of Representative committees. Comments were made on House files pertaining to cumulative chemical pollution in communities, on the need for more stringent regulation around non-expiring permits issued by the MPCA, and on setting other limits to protect human health and the environment.
— Submitted
