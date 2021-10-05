Mahtomedi area residents and city and school district staff are teaming up to improve safety for walkers, bicyclists, wheelchair users and runners.
Members of the Mahtomedi Area Green Initiative are working with the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, the City of Mahtomedi and ISD 832 to identify opportunities to calm traffic, redesign infrastructure, improve visibility of nonmotorized traffic and otherwise make Mahtomedi streets safer and improve the quality of life in the community. Washington County and the cities of Willernie and Pine Springs are providing additional support.
Progress to date includes:
• The school zone was repainted around O.H. Anderson Elementary School.
• The speed limit has been reduced to 20 mph on residential streets and 25 mph on collector streets.
• A rapid rectangular flashing beacon (RRFB) is planned for the crossing at Quail Street.
• Sharrows have been painted and “Share the Road” signs installed to indicate the presence of bicyclists and where they should ride for maximum safety on Briarwood Avenue, Old Wildwood Road, Highway 12 and Glenmar Avenue.
• Dahlia, S. Hallam and 72nd Street have been striped to calm traffic by narrowing vehicle lanes.
• The community’s Safe Routes to School map has been updated to reflect improvements.
• The vehicle lane has been narrowed, the pedestrian lane widened and signage improved on Old Wildwood Road.
• A flashing speed feedback sign has been purchased and deployed to aid in speed data gathering and enforcement.
• A Bike/Walk/Roll Facebook page has been developed.
Projects in the works or
being discussed include:
• Adding a sidewalk south of O.H. Anderson
• Adding a sidewalk on 72nd Street from South Warner Road to Glenmar Avenue
• Creating a safe Hilton Trail crossing from the Pheasant Run neighborhood
• Adding a stoplight at Hwy 12/Wedgewood Drive and pedestrian crossings with median refuges at View Road/Old Wildwood Road and Lincolntown Road
• An asphalt path through Katherine Abbott from the parking area to Bichner Lane
• A pedestrian link through back of Four Seasons Restaurant to the Forest Avenue Trail
• Redesigning the intersection of Maple Street and Hwy. 244
• Installing an RRFB at Wildridge Road on Lincolntown Road
• Paving the Briarwood Trail
• Adding a new connector trail linking Hallam Avenue N. at Juniper Street to Hallam Avenue
• Adding pavement marking on Wildwood Beach Road, Birchwood Road and Park Avenue.
Residents with safety concerns related to bicycling, walking or using wheelchairs are encouraged to contact Erin Roche, Erin.Roche@yahoo.com or 651-354-6484.
— Contributed by Mary Hoff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.