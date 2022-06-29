Church blesses mural of patron saint

St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahtomedi is the only parish dedicated to the patronage of St. Jude in the state of Minnesota.
St. Jude is the patron of hopeless and lost causes, bringing miracles to those who are struggling.
Parishioner Don Koebele, of Mahtomedi, had a dream of a mural of St. Jude at the church. That dream has come true.
“It's an homage to Don because he is why it happened,” says Kathy Giuliano, office coordinator at St. Jude. “We call him the corn king because he's grown and donated the corn for Corn Fest for 38 years.”
Master artist Kurt Wenner was commissioned to create the mural. He is a world-renowned artist who studied classical art in the Vatican Museums and invented 3D pavement art.
According to Giuliano, the porcelain tiles used in the mural are from Tile Artisans Digital Imaging, LLC. The process creates a durable porcelain tile guaranteed to withstand UV-rays so it will never fade, is scratch and chemical resistant, and allows for easy removal of graffiti.
Guiliano said it's taken approximately a year to complete the mural. The church hopes the mural will be a beacon of hope and devotion. The mural is a creative and public way for the community to be introduced to St. Jude.
A blessing ceremony for the mural was led by Father Chad VanHoose.
— Noelle Olson
