GRANT — Harvest season has concluded at 21 Roots Farm, though the hard work of its farmers will soon be on full display to visitors during a two-day shopping event.
The acreage in Grant is hosting a “European Christmas Market” shopping event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
“We've been growing things all season long. This is just a way to allow our farmers with developmental disabilities to be able to sell them,” said Brittany Wiitala, one of the co-founders of the farm.
“We could have sold little things here and there, but we really wanted them to showcase their skills, and they've been hard at work.”
The market will take place inside a building at the farm, where various stations will be set up with the products for sale. A bonfire will keep the space warm, and guests can also enjoy hot drinks and snacks while they peruse the market.
The market items will include a mix of farm-made products — such as wildflower honey, spicy honey, goat milk soap, wreaths, popcorn, farm-dyed scrunchies and greeting cards that feature photos of the farm — and knitted and crocheted gifts made by farmers, their friends and families.
“They're nice gifts that people could gift for the holidays to friends and family,” said Amy Peterson, the farm’s other co-founder.
Guests also will be able to meet the farmers and explore the property during the market event.
Wiitala and Peterson purchased the farm in fall 2018 and began its operations the following May. Each of them previously had experience working with people with disabilities and wanted to find a way to do so in a nature-based setting.
“We’re very passionate about agriculture, but then also incorporating people with disabilities in growing our own food and just knowing and becoming experts in that,” Wiitala said.
21 Roots Farm provides day programming for about 22 farmers, and about 15 are there on any given day. The farmers can choose to come one, two or three times a week.
While there, the farmers help tend to the goats, sheep, alpacas, donkeys, cows and chickens. They also help plant, weed, harvest and package the numerous vegetables grown on the farm. The farm runs a community-supported agriculture program in which it distributes its produce to subscribing customers.
The farm has been able to thrive throughout the past few years despite the coronavirus pandemic, since the farmers were able to work safely outside.
“We were a very new organization that didn't really have any idea how this was going to work,” Peterson said. “With the pandemic, it was like, ‘Well, let's just shift. We can adapt and move in whatever capacity we need to.’”
In 2020, the farm was able to raise funds to renovate an unfinished building on the acreage and convert it into an indoor meeting and workspace.
“That's huge to have running water and bathrooms and a kitchen meeting space — kind of like a harvest room where we’re able to pack all the boxes and harvest the honey,” Wiitala said.
The farm has reached its capacity when it comes to the number of farmers it’s able to serve, which Peterson called “a good problem to have,” and one she and Wiitala are eager to tackle next year.
“We're both excited to start brainstorming to see, ‘Hey, how can we reach more people?’
“We've done this now for a few years, and so now it's like, ‘Well, what worked? What didn't? And let's launch from there,’” Peterson said. “I think 2023 is going to be a great year for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.