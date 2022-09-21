MahtoREADi is turning 20 and is celebrating with New York Times bestselling children’s author Kate DiCamillo.
“We started this program as a way to generate literacy in an impactful way to get people interested in the idea of reading,” Community Education Director at Mahtomedi Schools, Kate Anderson said.
The beginnings of the local reading program are credited to school board member Laura Bloomberg who modeled MathoREADi after a reading program in Seattle.
Jim Cavanaugh, chair of the Community Education Advisory Council, wanted MahtoMEDi to be a program that would provide an opportunity for diversity and community.
The program started hosting author events in 2003, beginning with author Stanley Gordon West, who wrote “Until They Bring Streetcars Back.”
Since then, MahtoREADi has brought in a diverse range of Minnesota authors to speak with the community about their writing.
In the past, the reading program brought in authors geared toward adult literature, but for their 20th year, DiCamillo was selected to come and share her love of children’s writing with the community.
The reading program has selected DiCamillo’s book “The Magician’s Elephant” as a common read in honor of the new Netflix series based on the book.
“Kate is probably the biggest name we’ve brought in. She is the only author we’ve ever had that is youth-related,” said Andersen. “She’s very generous.”
DiCamillo will be doing a book signing, discussion and Q&A on Sept. 26 at the Chautauqua Fine Arts Center at Mahtomedi high school.
DiCamillo shared some of her own writing experiences with the White Bear Press:
Q. When did you learn that you were a writer?
A. I was always a reader. I didn’t get the idea in my head about being a writer cemented in my head until I was in college and I thought I was just going to go trotting off writing a book and everything would be great and then I spent a long time after college wanting to be a writer, telling everybody I was a writer, dreaming of being a writer and not writing anything. I didn’t actually start to write until I was 30, but I got the idea very firmly in my head when I was in college.
Why did you choose to become a children’s writer?
I’m in Minneapolis but I grew up in Florida. And right around the same time I actually started writing, I also moved to Minnesota and I got a job at a book warehouse. I would go around filling orders in the warehouse and I was assigned to the third floor, which was all children’s books and so I started to read those books. When I entered that job I knew I wanted to be a writer but I didn’t know I wanted to write for children.
Was there a children’s book that you read that was especially influential?
Yes, because I was “technically ‘on the job,’' I would start with the picture book and then eventually I got into the novels. There were some I had read as a kid and some that had been published since I was a kid and one of the first ones was ‘The Watsons go to Birmingham 1963’ by Christopher Paul Curtis. That was a turning point for me because I thought I want to write something like this that is funny and warm but yet really deals with how life is.
How long have you lived in Minnesota? How has living here influenced your writing?
I have been here for 28 years. It’s been this huge gift in lots of different ways. My first book, because of Winn Dixie takes place in the south and was written here out of the shock and homesickness of a terrible winter the first winter I was here and I grew up in Florida and was like ‘what is going on.’ There’s that great quote from Hemmingway, 'Paris was a movable feast.’ Florida would turn out to be a moveable feast and I wouldn’t have been able to do that if I wouldn’t have come here. The other thing is there are so many grants in Minnesota and there’s a lot of support for the arts in general here.
When you come to MahtoREADi, you’ll be discussing the Magician’s Elephant, what inspired you to write this book?
Every book has a different story behind it and the story behind it isn’t always coherent. I was in New York City and I was going to meet a friend in the lobby and I was minding my own business and I had this vision of this washed-up magician who wanted to make real magic. These strange things go through my head and I’ve learned I should write them down because sometimes they turn into a story. So I went into my bag to get my notebook and I saw a gift I was going to give to my friend and it was a notebook with an elephant on the cover and I thought this is what the magician is going to do. He is going to conjure a live elephant by mistake and I was like, ‘that’s going to be the story.’ Then after it’s a grueling time to try to figure out the rest of the story, but that was the initial idea with the magician and the elephant.
How do you think you’ve been able to connect with so many young readers through your storytelling?
I think of Beverly Cleary when she was interviewed at 100, and she was asked ‘how do you get inside the head of a kid?’ and she said because those kids for whatever reason are front and center for me. I don’t have to work to access it because I’ve moved through the world with that kid. So much of how I see the world is through that kid. Maybe that is why the stories connect to other kids.
What has been the most rewarding part of your career?
One of the most thrilling things is to hear someone say my teacher read this to me in fourth grade and now I am a fourth-grade teacher and I’m reading it to my class. That just kind of undoes me.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on a novel and I've also been doing a fairytale trilogy that’ll be three separate novellas coming out in the next couple years. And almost some more Mercy Watson stories. I’ve got a few more stories about her coming out.
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
I’m so grateful for the people at MahtoREADi who are wanting to come out and gather around a good place. I’m so grateful to be a part of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.