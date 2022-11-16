WHITE BEAR LAKE — Audiences have three more nights to witness the razzle-dazzle of White Bear Lake Area High School’s fall show about an aspiring vaudeville star caught up in murder and courtroom drama.

Thirty-three student actors will present their final three performances of the hit Broadway musical “Chicago” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the North Campus Theatre. The two-act show is about 2 1/2 hours long and includes a 15-minute intermission.

