WHITE BEAR LAKE — Audiences have three more nights to witness the razzle-dazzle of White Bear Lake Area High School’s fall show about an aspiring vaudeville star caught up in murder and courtroom drama.
Thirty-three student actors will present their final three performances of the hit Broadway musical “Chicago” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the North Campus Theatre. The two-act show is about 2 1/2 hours long and includes a 15-minute intermission.
Set in the 1920s, the musical follows main characters Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly as they get plunged into the criminal justice system due to murder charges. Hart, an up-and-coming vaudevillian, is charged with killing her paramour, while experienced performer Kelly is suspected of her husband’s murder.
Music teacher Wendy Suoja, who’s directing and producing the show, noted how the story is based on real murder cases involving two women in the 1920s who were suspected of killing their lovers.
“It's about their court case and how the system is a circus and how everybody has their own part in that,” Suoja said of the musical’s characters.
Despite the show’s grim subject matter, the director said the musical has a tongue-in-cheek tone, and the music numbers reflect the vaudeville setting of the characters.
The song, “Razzle Dazzle,” in the second act is about how the judicial system is a circus, for instance. During that performance, actors juggle and do cartwheels and wear bright costumes to drive home the metaphor.
“We really tried to make those big production numbers fun and lively. We have a scene with feather fans. It's 1920, so there are flapper costumes and lots of sequins,” she said.
The set is designed to resemble the Chicago Theatre, with a replica of that venue's marquee placed on either side of the stage.
“We tried to kind of transport folks to Chicago, which I think is fun,” Suoja said.
The main cast consists of the following students: senior Cecilia McCahon as Roxie Hart; senior Henry Jensen as Billy Flynn; senior Meg Petersen as Velma Kelly; junior Spencer Anderson as Amos Hart; junior Mariam Elias as Matron “Mama” Morton; senior Lena Viker as Liz; senior Ada Zavadil as Annie; junior Sanyu Mwassa as June; freshman Ruby Lange as Hunyak; senior Lauren Collier as Mona; senior Hayden Stob as Fred Casely; senior Jasper Grawe as Mary Sunshine; freshman Oliver Grawe as Officer Fogarty; sophomore Yahaira Nok-Chiclana as Kitty/ensemble; junior Sam Anderson as Judge/ensemble; and junior Lane Luadtke as Harry/ensemble.
Other ensemble members are senior Day’Ona Nins; juniors Simon Anderson, Penguin Efta, Jocelyn Falk, Kayle Hunt, Kennedy Lange and Paige Larsen; sophomores Calleigh Berman, Zawa Carney and Lily Switajewski; and freshmen Ethan Christensen, Holly Flood, Natalie Jensen, Molly LaPlante, Lucas Maahs, Eli Murphy and Freya Sanders.
The thespians have been rehearsing the show since mid-September. They started with vocal practices, then added choreography drills. Later in October, the students began rehearsing with the orchestra pit.
The biggest challenge in putting together the musical has been combining the technical elements, such as the lighting and sound, with the singing, dancing and costuming.
“Those last two weeks before we open is a hustle and bustle around the theater,” Suoja said.
Despite the show’s complexities, the director said the singing and dancing in “Chicago” are fun to watch and the music is enjoyable.
“It's a recognizable score, so people will love the music because they'll know the music,” Suoja said.
She added that the dancing in “Chicago” follows the style of the Broadway show’s original choreographer, Bob Fosse.
“It's our responsibility to make sure that we have Fosse dance, and that we represent that in our show. People might not realize that they're seeing very iconic choreography, that that's a very specific flavor of the show that needs to be executed,” she said.
This year’s musical is also a return to normal for the high school theater since the shows over the past two years had limited choreography and performers wore masks on stage.
“The kids are really excited to have kind of a normal year and to be able to put on a show that feels a little bit more like we're not compromising for the just-in-cases,” Suoja said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.