WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — A chemical associated with TCE (trichloroethylene) was found in a few private wells near Water Gremlin, but the levels are below the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) drinking water guidance value.
Levels of 1,4-dioxane, however, were found at levels greater than those guidance values in shallow groundwater on Water Gremlin property.
"The chemical is commonly found where we find TCE," noted Jim Kelly, director of the environmental health division. "That led us to look for 1,4-dioxane in private wells in the neighborhood around the plant."
Water samples were collected from 11 private wells in late January and early February; three had detectable levels of 1,4-dioxane. The concentrations found were between 0.06 and 0.12 parts per billion (ppb), significantly less than the 1 ppb health-based drinking water guidance value.
The findings were reported in a joint update last week by MDH and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
As next steps, MPCA and MDH have recommendations for locations where private wells either need to be sampled or confirmed not in use. Priority areas are where 1,4-dioxane was detected, immediately south and west of Water Gremlin and along Goose Lake Road.
Additional private wells in other locations around the plant may also be sampled as needed once the priority sampling is completed.
Water Gremlin’s environmental consultant, Wenck, will be sending letters in June to about 100 residents recommended by MPCA and MDH for water sampling if wells are present and in use. Anyone receiving this letter is asked to provide the information requested and, if applicable, allow the collection of a water sample.
MPCA and MDH will review the water sampling test results and determine if any additional action is necessary. The agencies will also determine if any additional wells need to be sampled based on testing results. MPCA will receive test results directly from the laboratory.
Also noted in the update, MDH collected samples in March from three White Bear Township municipal wells that are closest to Water Gremlin. No 1,4-dioxane was detected in any of the wells.
The Environmental Protection Agency classifies 1,4-dioxane as a "likely human carcinogen." Low-level exposure to 1,4-dioxane over a person’s lifetime can increase the risk of cancer, according to the MDH website. Higher exposures over a shorter amount of time can damage cells in the liver, kidney and respiratory system.
The chemical is used as a stabilizer for chlorinated solvents such as trichloroethane and trichloroethylene and can be an unintended contaminant of chemical ingredients used in consumer products like bubble bath, shampoo, laundry detergent, soap, skin cleanser, adhesives and antifreeze.
