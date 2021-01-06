Longtime Rotarian Ken Galloway has been heading up the BEAR’ly Open every winter since 2008. He created the primary fundraiser for the White Bear Lake Area Food Shelf and wants people to know the event is on despite the pandemic.
It almost didn’t happen. Months back an announcement was made that the golf tourney on ice was canceled. A few enthusiastic Rotarians stepped up to make it happen, and so it is Feb. 5 and 6.
“The BEAR’ly Open is just different this year,” Galloway said. “There will be no congregating and no sponsor tents. There will be an online auction but no dance. We will create the course on White Bear Lake like in the past with 10-minute increments between golfers to make it safe.”
The event has raised $200,000 in 14 years, which in food shelf terms is equivalent to an astounding $1.6 million worth of food.
“The community has always been extremely generous,” Galloway said. “We want people to keep supporting the cause. The hunger problem just continues to get worse.”
An online auction (more on that to come) already has what Galloway describes as “fabulous stuff.”
One of the bid items is an in-home dining experience donated by Galloway, a gourmet cook with a true passion for food and wine. He’s staged a lot of dinners for charities and nonprofits over the years.
Last month for example, for an Arden Hills/Shoreview Rotary Club fundraiser, he led a virtual Q&A on proper methods for preparing and cooking a holiday roast tenderloin.
His resume covers a long career in both the culinary arts and club management. After graduating from culinary school at what is now Century College, Galloway managed the Edina, Wayzata and Dellwood country clubs, and the White Bear Yacht Club. When a position with a Lake Elmo golf club in 2019 turned out not to be a good fit, he decided it was time for a change.
“My plan was to start a consulting practice and in-home dining experience,” said the White Bear Township resident and chef. So, Galloway Culinary was started out of his home kitchen.
He’s leveraging almost 30 years of management experience to help small clubs and restaurants that may have interim challenges or need assistance with menu planning. “Part of my goal is to show restaurants how to operate at a higher level to be more profitable in the long run,” Galloway said.
COVID altered his plans a bit in 2020 but Galloway has learned to create virtual cooking classes using several platforms and prepares multicourse meals in customers’ homes — not to be confused with catering.
He likes to focus his cooking on healthy recipes and is happy to teach wine and food pairing, another passion. Galloway is certified with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust in London and trained in partnering the right wine with the right course.
It was during his nine years at Dellwood Country Club that Galloway got involved in the community, joining Rotary and the White Bear chamber. “It added a lot to my life,” he said.
Galloway’s four children all went through White Bear Lake schools; he has three granddaughters.
Does he teach the youngsters how to cook? “I try, but they just want to frost Christmas cookies,” he replied.
An outdoors guy, Galloway loves hiking and camping in northern Minnesota, golf and riding his motorcycle. And of course, cooking and experimenting with wine, some of it his own label.
The hospitality industry has been rewarding but time consuming, and Galloway said he’s glad to be on his own to also focus on community projects and activities.
The food shelf has always been a priority for the Rotarian. He’s served on the board for the last 10 years. It’s a natural fit, considering his passion for food. “I think hunger is an important thing to address,” Galloway maintained. “It’s a little sobering to think anyone could be hungry in this country.”
To find out more about his cooking classes, pricing and in-home dining experiences, see Galloway Culinary on Facebook.
