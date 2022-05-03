Plans for the proposed METRO Purple Line, a new Bus Rapid Transit line in Ramsey County, are getting another look.
Project staff are considering ending the now 15-mile line somewhere along County Road E, between Highway 61 and Interstate 35E in Vadnais Heights or at the Maplewood Mall Transit Center.
Both options would include offering connecting bus service between the Maplewood Mall Transit Center and downtown White Bear Lake. Keeping the route as planned, with the northern end in downtown White Bear Lake, is also being evaluated.
The suggested modifications are in response to a White Bear Lake City Council resolution that requests the Purple Line not enter city limits.
Options were discussed April 29 at the Purple Line’s first Corridor Management Committee (CMC) meeting. The committee includes elected and appointed officials from project partner agencies and was formed to advise the Metropolitan Council and Ramsey County on the design and construction of the Purple Line.
Ramsey County Commissioner and committee member Victoria Reinhardt called the meeting “productive.”
“We discussed viable options that I believe will meet the transit needs for all partners,” she said.
Committee member Bill Walsh, a White Bear Lake council member, had this to say: “This is really good news from the Met Council. They are listening to the citizens of White Bear Lake who don’t believe the Purple Line is a good fit for our city.”
More information and ways for the public to share feedback will be available this summer. The current timeline calls for construction to begin in 2024 and continue into 2026.
— Compiled from Metro Transit release
