WHITE BEAR LAKE — Drought continues to impact lake level.
The official recorder for the White Bear Lake Conservation District reported lake level at 923.63 feet on Aug. 17, down 13 inches from last month.
"There’s a drought going on," reminded board member Mike Parenteau, who tracks elevation as chair of the lake quality committee.
For perspective, the elevation at the lake outlet is 924.3 feet and the DNR-established protective elevation is 922.0 feet. The lowest number recorded, 918.84 feet, was in early 2013.
Parenteau is still looking for volunteers to scout invasive phragmites along the shoreline. There has been no response from the public to date. A University of Minnesota researcher will help with the survey and will instruct volunteers as to what to look for, he said. A date has not been set to conduct the survey but it will likely be around Labor Day.
Interested volunteers can contact the district office at 429-8520 or email wblcd@msn.com.
In other business at the Aug. 17 district meeting:
• Lake Utilization Chair Mark Ganz, Mahtomedi, said deadlines aren’t being met for boat slip permit applications, especially in Commercial Bay, so enforcement of a $25 per week per slip penalty for tardy applications is being considered.
Another issue is marina operators going beyond what their permit allows for boat slips.
"We recommend a policy that operators in excess of their permits have that number of slips reduced for two years," Ganz said. "(At $2,000-plus per slip) it provides disincentive for being in defiance of the permit."
Also discussed was no longer requiring a letter from the city certifying a marina is meeting parking and zoning ordinances. "We decided the district should not be in the business of policing terrestrial issues," added Ganz, meaning the city should enforce the ordinances.
Chair Bryan DeSmet said the district has had trouble getting certification from one operator in particular. "He just goes about his business without a permit from us," he said.
Parenteau feels the letter is a good thing. "If the city states a marina doesn’t meet ordinances, it would give us more punch if we have to reduce boat slips," he told the board. "We can’t say it’s arbitrary anymore."
A public hearing is planned Sept. 21 to discuss potential changes to the permit process.
• DeSmet noted that the parking lot and boat launch at Ramsey County Park will be closed for a couple of days in September for repaving.
• Member Scott Costello reported the cleanup day Aug. 14 generated 30 pounds of trash. "There wasn’t a lot of participation, but it was enough for our inaugural event."
• Office hours have changed to by appointment only, due to COVID.
Board members, in only their second in-person meeting in 2021, wore masks in the council chambers. DeSmet said he plans to canvass the board to determine whether meetings should return to a virtual format.
— Debra Neutkens
