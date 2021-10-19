WHITE BEAR LAKE — The City Council vote was close, 3-2, but MnDOT got its municipal consent to improve the Whitaker Street/Hwy. 61 intersection.
A stoplight is planned, as well as a realignment, which requires closing access from Hwy. 61 into the strip mall on the northeast corner of the intersection. Permanent right of way will also be acquired from the city for stormwater ponds.
The long-desired improvements are being triggered as part of the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit project, as well as for the planned future extension of the Bruce Vento Trail through White Bear Lake. Municipal consent is required by state statute when a project alters access, changes traffic or requires acquisition of right of way in a municipality.
Reasons for the access closure are proximity to the new signalized intersection and proximity to Rush Line's proposed Whitaker Street station.
A council vote on the consent request was delayed after a Sept. 28 public hearing on the matter while stakeholders waited for release of the federal government's decision regarding Rush Line's environmental assessment. A determination has since been released: the Federal Transit Administration found no significant environmental impacts along the project's corridor.
Council Member Bill Walsh said he didn't understand the land acquisition piece at last week's meeting. He questioned the need to acquire private property for stormwater management — specifically, a triangular parcel that holds the sign listing businesses in the mall. City Manager Ellen Hiniker explained that the land in the consent resolution for stormwater is city-owned right of way.
She added that preliminary drawings do show a need for acquisition of private property for the bus station, but that is between MnDOT and the property owner.
"Private property acquisition does not trigger consent," she iterated, adding that MnDOT has not yet initiated any negotiations with property owners, including the city.
Walsh retorted that if it wasn't for Rush Line, the city wouldn't be talking about this project. "And (property owner) Richard Eitel wouldn't be facing lopsided negotiations with the state for his land. A negotiation that is stacked (against him). I've been on council six years, and we've never come close to taking land from property owners. This is a big deal, and that's why I'm a huge 'no' tonight."
At this point, Mayor Jo Emerson asked opponents in the audience to put down their signs. "It's not your right to disrupt a City Council meeting," she warned.
Council Member Dan Jones agreed signage for the businesses should be protected. And he understands the need to close the access north of the intersection, noting there are still two other access points.
"What will be impacted is Mr. Eitel's use of public land. He's using 16 spots on public right of way that he doesn't pay property taxes on. The city leases it for $1 a year to the strip mall," Jones said.
The council member added that there will be more benefits to improving the intersection if Rush Line continues. "Is this intersection perfect? Nothing is perfect, but it makes sense if Rush Line goes through."
If the bus transit project didn't go through, Jones said he'd want to revamp the intersection anyway, even if it means using city funding. He also liked the stormwater management piece, as it will help Goose Lake water quality.
Joining Walsh in voting "no" to municipal consent was Council Member Steve Engstran, who called the intersection "dangerous." He did agree the driveway should close for safety reasons but said he doesn't like the project and would prefer a pedestrian bridge over the highway.
Council all agreed the crossing at Whitaker was perilous for pedestrians. But at what price? "To get it more safe is a bus line with 86 buses a day?" Walsh asked. "We're ignoring the price. I reject that."
Walsh suggested taking crosswalk signs down to encourage people not to cross at Whitaker.
Councilman Kevin Edberg asked MnDOT project engineer Sara Pflaum whether the improvements will be made if Rush Line is not approved. "MnDOT isn't funding this, Ramsey County is," she replied. "The county wouldn't be interested in doing this but for the Rush Line project."
Council Member Doug Biehn maintained that the city has at least influenced the Rush Line design. "The turnaround would have been by US Bank on Second Street if we hadn't opposed it," he recalled. "We can't pretend that we can stop this. We can't. But we can influence it." Biehn added that there are supporters of Rush Line in his ward who don't have a speaking platform.
He was talking about the anti-Rush Line Coalition, members of which crowded council chambers.
Jones followed by saying he doesn't have a problem with the group but questions some of their arguments. He asked the mayor's permission to read an email, which was granted. "There is nothing here for thugs and degenerates to see or do except rob, rape and pillage our community," he paraphrased. "I got more than five emails with that type of verbiage representing this group. Don't let it represent your voice," he told the anti-Rush Line supporters.
Walsh said he too, received that email and deleted it. "That was a ridiculous email. Most have been very good. The debate has been good and the public hearing respectful."
In a last-ditch effort before the vote, Walsh again said he was disturbed by the property taking and the fact there has never been a citywide discussion on "do we want this?"
"I thought it was stupid to move the downtown station to Beartown. It's out of walking distance. It doesn't fit there. We also bought houses north of that. That was a terrible decision, too.
"We've been doing this all along—picking the wallpaper for a transit station before we say we want this," Walsh said. "The project doesn't fit White Bear Lake. A 'no' vote today is a 'no' vote on the entire (Rush Line) project."
Following the Oct. 12 approval giving municipal consent, comments like "unbelievable and traitors" could be heard from audience members as they filed out. The mayor said to close the doors after they left. "They like to be disruptive," she remarked. "Polite is not one of their attributes."
