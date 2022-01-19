Northeast Youth and Family Services president and CEO Tara Jebens-Singh has decided to move on to pursue her doctorate degree.
“I am committed to making sure that there is a mindful and thoughtful transition process, and I plan to stay at NYSF until a new CEO is in place. The position has been posted, and our search team is currently recruiting viable candidates,” Jebens-Singh said. “I anticipate it will be in the spring when the transition is complete, and I’m committed to NYFS until the person hired is ready to lead. It’s a big job, and I’ll make sure there is a solid hand-off. ”
NYFS is a community-based, trauma-informed, mental health and human services nonprofit organization that has served the communities of suburban Ramsey County for 45 years. The nonprofit’s mission is creating a better tomorrow for youth, adults and families in our community. The organization offers three programs — Community Advocate Program, Senior Chore Program and Youth Diversion.
Jebens-Singh, of North Oaks, started at NYFS in April 2020 just weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic caused NYFS to suspend in-person services. She quickly got up to speed on what needed to be done to get NYFS through the pandemic.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the municipal partners and our relationships with the school districts, law enforcement, the county, state, businesses and the civic groups that support what we do,” Jebens-Singh said. “The lessons that we collectively learned during COVID taught us how to best work together as collaborators to solve our regional problems and make us stronger as a community.”
Jebens-Singh said one thing she is going to miss about the job at NYFS is what drew her to it in the first place — a truly community-based organization.
“For me, being involved with an organization that’s rooted in suburban Ramsey County where I’ve lived and worked for 25 years and having that connection with the communities and playing that type of role is probably what I’ll miss the most,” she added.
Jebens-Singh sits on the NAMI Ramsey County Board of Directors. She said she intends to continue to be an advocate for individuals living with mental health issues and their families. Also, she will continue working with the Many Faces of White Bear Lake collaboration, Partners for Good, and as a board member with the Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation (VHEDC).
Jebens-Singh said she has learned a lot about the daily operations and direct service from a provider’s point of view during her time at NYFS.
“I’ve learned how to recognize where there is room for improvement and also being able to work with other collaborative organizations that help coordinate mental health in our area,” she said. “These are invaluable lessons I can take with me into advocacy and policy and systems change work. Having that perspective will make me more effective in any work I do in the future.”
