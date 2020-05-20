WHITE BEAR LAKE — The impact of COVID-19 on local businesses is described as “staggering” following a survey by the area Chamber of Commerce.
Executive Director Shari Wilson said some members have lost a quarter of their revenue because of the pandemic and ensuing statewide shutdown.
“For the most part, businesses are not confident as to what they will look like for the rest of the year. Many are staring down another month without income,” Wilson said.
The chamber head shared comments from members responding to a recent survey on COVID-19’s impact. Careful to protect respondents’ anonymity, she said many worry about their future.
Lost income won’t be recouped; one owner noted, “The new normal may not make my current business model viable.”
Of 90 respondents, 87 said their business had been impacted; 74 reported a decrease in revenue; 57 planned changes to their operations post-pandemic and 26 were concerned their business will close permanently.
“Only a few who responded weren’t affected,” Wilson observed. “I’m not saying it’s not hopeful, but the outlook is grave. Businesses are trying to stay positive but it can’t (closures) go on any longer.”
One business owner said the longer Gov. Tim Walz keeps the stay-at-home order in place, the more frustrated and pessimistic they become.
Another commented: “I think we have yet to see the fallout from the virus. My concern is what happens after the March-April shutdowns. I think summer is going to be bad for small business in general. The politicians are going to key in on big business to get the economy moving. They do not have a clue about small business or what it takes to create and maintain jobs.”
The White Bear chamber is working closely with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce during the crisis. Its board passed a resolution to the governor supporting efforts to reopen Minnesota and return employees to work as long as it was “a safe and sustainable way by following the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s COVID-19 Prevention Best Practices.”
Most survey respondents indicated they applied for state and federal financial assistance; almost half are still waiting to hear if they were approved. Only eight indicated they had received federal assistance from the payroll protection plan, stimulus payments or SBA loans.
Asked how concerned they were about the impact over the next month, 54 replied, “very concerned.” And over the next six months? Fifty checked “very concerned.”
