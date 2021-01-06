Cerenity residents, staff receive vaccine

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Tuesday, Dec. 29, was a historic day at Cerenity Senior Care as 180 residents and employees rolled up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. CVS Pharmacy staff was on site to administer the first dose of the long-awaited Moderna vaccine. The second dose will be administered end of January.
“We are both excited and hopeful that this will be a first step to ending this pandemic,” said Pat McDonald, Cerenity administrator. “We want our residents to be able to freely visit with family and friends and to give and receive hugs. It has been a long road, and it’s nice to see an end in sight. “
The administrator added that the vaccine’s arrival won’t immediately alter the current visitation restrictions mandated by state and federal guidance but he’s hopeful that as positive cases decrease, Cerenity can return to a more normal lifestyle.
— From press release
