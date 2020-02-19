The public is invited to see “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” before it premieres on Broadway. Ellen DeGeneres, Lily Tomlin and their colleagues believe Century Playhouse's all-female cast production of Jane Chamber's play deserves to shine with the lights of Broadway for all to see.
“Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” is the story of a young, dissatisfied straight woman who leaves her husband to spend some quiet time by herself and who unwittingly and naively wanders into the midst of a group of seven lesbians at the beginning of their annual beachside vacation. The friendships, laughter, love, fears of being outed, difficulties of being gay and how it affects relationships in 1980s America had never before been told with such respect.
Chamber's comedic dialogue, sensitivity to human nature and tender treatment of her characters help the play transcend preconceptions and show the universality of these women's journeys. This landmark play is an emotional, funny, feel-good and heart-wrenching story that speaks universally to audiences of all genders, identities and lifestyles in a wonderful, entertaining and insightful fashion.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and 2 p.m. March 1. Tickets are $10-12 and can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/37054 or at the door, if not sold out. Century Playhouse is located at Century College West Theatre, 3401 Century Ave. N., White Bear Lake.
